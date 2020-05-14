Though Henry Cavill's time as Superman may be over, that has not stopped this artist creating an image that every comic book movie fan wants to see, Cavill's' Man of Steel facing off with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam. The artwork shows the two walking muscle factories reach down deep and find their most intimidating stare, creating an atmosphere that will no doubt soon explode into superpowered punches.

The Digital Artist Yadvender Singh Rana, also known as ultraraw26, clearly wants to see this superhero/supervillain throwdown happen on the big screen, but like many of us, he has many, many questions as to whether it will ever actually come to pass.

"In some alternate timeline? Or Somewhere far in the future? Do you think this will happen? Like, as in, ever? So many questions, does anyone have answers?"

The artwork gives us a good idea of what Johnsons could look like as Black Adam, with the costume taking inspiration from both the updated Superman costume that Cavill has been wearing, as well as the costume worn by Shazam!. The artwork even gives Johnson Black Adam's Vulcan-like pointy ears.

Whether Cavill's Superman will ever take-on Johnson's Black Adam for our entertainment remains to be seen, as the DC cinematic universe is seemingly starting to lean away from the idea of shared stories and crossovers. Add that to the fact that Cavill's legacy as the comic book icon is very much up in the air and it all begins to look less and less likely. Still, it is something that fans would love to see, but might just have to accept will only ever come alive in their imagination. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's time in the DC universe is getting ready to begin with the role of sometimes supervillain, occasional antihero Black Adam. After trying to get a Black Adam movie made since way back in 2008, Johnson will finally get the chance to play the DC superhero in his own solo movie. Black Adam is currently slated for release in December 2021, though the start of filming was recently pushed back due to the ongoing global circumstances. Regardless, Johnson can barely maintain his excitement, frequently sharing his feelings via social media, teasing a power shift in the world of DC cinema.

While we still don't really even know what the Black Adam movie will be about, it is likely that it will act as an origin story for the character and how he obtained his powers. There are also expectations that the movie will be a sort of prequel to Shazam!, as the characters share many similarities and, of course, become enemies later on down the line. There are many who are hoping that Black Adam will become the DC Universe's new big-bad, and will cross paths not only with Billy Batson, but with the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

This teasing fan art comes to us courtesy of Digital Artist Yadvender Singh Rana.