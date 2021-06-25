When Jared Padalecki announced his disappointment at having to learn of a new Supernatural project being in the works via Twitter, fans immediately rallied around him, unable to believe that having been part of the Supernatural Universe for so many years he would be snubbed out of the prequel series that is now being developed by former co-star Jensen Ackles. Now it seems that the pair have spoken and "made amends" after the initial shock he displayed earlier today.

The new prequel series will be called The Winchesters, and will go back in time to show the relationship between the parents of Dean and Sam Winchester, with Ackles not only producing but also appearing as narrator to the series for The CW. When the news about the show was tweeted, Jared Padalecki posted a reply that said, "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

As many fans questioned whether the comments were just a joke, Padalecki assured them it wasn't and he was "gutted" to have found out about the project via Twitter, having not been told of the planned series directly despite the pair speaking about the potential for a prequel when they appeared together at a panel event back in March. It quickly became apparent that things had gone awry for the pair, and it was hard to see if they was any reconciliation to be had between them, if indeed it was wanted.

However, for fans of both Winchester brothers, it seems that there has been a further development and the pair have, in the virtual sense, kissed and made up. Padalecki tweeted, ""@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily,"

The tweet was quickly quoted by Ackles, who replied to it adding, ""Love you @jarpad ... Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy...as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."

So it seems that all things are well and good again for the brothers Winchester, with even possibly a hint that there could be some part for Padalecki to play as the production moves on and gets underway properly. The Winchesters is only in its very early stages, but has the pitch of, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." This will be the third attempt at a spin-off series from Supernatural, and fans will be hoping that this one actually makes it to the screen unlike those that came before.