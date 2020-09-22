We have the first trailer for Supernova. In a typical year, something like this might instantly be finding itself in the awards season conversation. It sees a pair of celebrated actors in Stanely Tucci (The Lovely Bones, The Hunger Games) and Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman) leading the way in director Harry Macqueen's (Hinterland) sophomore feature. But this is no typical year and who knows what awards season will look like. In any event, based on what we're seeing in the first trailer, this looks to be a powerful and emotional tale of romantic love.

It opens up with Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth's characters, who are in a long-term romantic relationship with one another, taking a road trip with one another. It all seems pleasant and charming, at least at first. We come to find that one of them has a debilitating disease, which leads to emotions running hot. But that appears to merely be the tip of the iceberg. The trailer focuses heavily on the performances of its leading men, understandably so. It leans on the idea that this is a performance-driven, modern love story centered on this couple as they fight through exceedingly difficult circumstances.

The movie has been picked up for distribution in many major territories around the world, including the U.K. However, nobody has stepped up yet to scoop up the rights in the U.S. Though it seems inevitable that will happen sooner rather than later. Harry Macqueen penned the screenplay in addition to directing. James Dreyfus (Notting Hill, The Thin Blue Line), Ian Drysdale (Tulip Fever, Deep State), Julie Hannan (Matriarch, Coronation Street) and Pippa Haywood (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Bodyguard) also star.

Supernova centers on Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), who have been partners for 20 years. They are on vacation, traveling across England in their old camper visiting friends, family and places from their past. Tusker has been diagnosed with young-onset dementia, marking a dramatic change in their lives over the past two years. Jobs have been given up and plans were put on hold. Their time together has become the most important thing. As the trip progresses their respective ideas for their future collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested in new ways. They are forced to confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of this grave illness.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has been released, which we've included for you to check out as well. Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth previously worked together nearly 20 years ago on the 2001 TV movie Conspiracy. So this serves as a long-awaited reunion. Supernova is set to premiere later this week at the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24. It will also make its debut in the U.K. next month at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the StudioCanal YouTube channel.