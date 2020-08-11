Ozark and Arrested Development star Jason Bateman will be moving behind the camera for an upcoming adaptation of Gus Krieger's recently released novel, Superworld. The novel, and thereby the movie, is set in a world where everyone has superpowers, except for one man. Superworld has been described as having tones similar to the beloved Pixar classic, The Incredibles, and sounds like it could be a welcome addition to the superhero genre.

The story, which hit this summer as an Audible audiobook, is set in 2038 in a world where every person on the planet has superpowers, except for one man named Ignatius Lohman. Lohman is stuck in a white-collar, dead-end job while his father is one of the most powerful super-people on the planet and leader of defense organization, Peerless. But Lohman will get his chance to step up when he is forced to face a corporate overlord whose power is neutralizing anyone with a superpower. Bateman will direct the movie for Warner Bros. with Mark Perez slated to write the script.

Perez has several comedies on his resume, including the college-based comedy Accepted, starring Justin Long, Jonah Hill, and Blake Lively. Superworld will not be the first time that Perez has collaborated with Jason Bateman, with the writer having penned the script for the 2018 sleeper hit Game Night, which follows a group of friends who meet regularly for game nights who find themselves entangled in a real-life mystery.

Superworld sounds, well, pretty super, and the perfect project for Bateman and Perez to tackle. The comparison to Pixar's wonderful superhero-themed story, The Incredibles, can only be a promising one, and the story certainly sounds like it has the potential to bring something a little different to the rather crowded genre of superhero movies.

The recently announced adaptation of Superworld is just one of a number of interesting projects that Jason Bateman has on his directing agenda, which includes teaming up again with Perez for an untitled family comedy set in an abandoned movie studio that is set up at Netflix with John Cena attached to star. Bateman is also in talks to helm a heist movie titled Here Comes the Flood, which will also debut on Netflix. Here Comes the Flood has been written by Mr. & Mrs. Smith and X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Simon Kinberg.

Before any of that, Bateman will reprise his role in Netflix's crime drama Ozark, which was recently renewed for a fourth and final season. The series follows Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. The critically acclaimed series, which has received a total of 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, also stars Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Marty's wife.

Superworld does not currently have a release date set. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.