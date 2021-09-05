The new trailer for the Survive the Game just dropped and has Bruce Willis back in action. The movie stars Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray (The Haunting in Georgia, Fruitvale Station), Sarah Roemer (Fired UpLove Child), Zack Ward (Resident Evil: Apocalypse), Swen Temmel (After, Concrete Cowboy) and Sean Kanan.

The plot or what we know so far goes as follows: ﻿When cop David (Bruce Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner, Cal, pursues the two criminals who shot him to a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Chad Michael Murray). As Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrives - along with a wounded David - and, outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and marksmanship to take down the drug-dealing mob."

Sounds about the right type of movie that Bruce Willis should be involved in. The movie is directed by James Cullen Bressack (Beyond the Law; Blood Craft; Bethany; Pernicious; Blood Lake) from a screenplay written by Ross Peacock. Co-produced by Alex Eckert, Randall Emmett, George Furla, Tyler Jon Olson, Luillo Ruiz, Mark Stewart and Chad A. Verdi.

Like most movies being released recently, this will also have a unique debut. Right now it will be released in the USA by Lionsgate in select theatrical locations and On-Demand October 8th 2021. It will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th with a current run time of 97 minutes.

We haven't seen too much from Bruce Willis over the last few years. Although he has been working, most the films have been delayed and or put on shelf for a later date. Currently he also has a new release which is set to be released in November titled Apex, which is set in the future and focuses on humans hunting prisoners. Sounds a little familiar but it's all about action so maybe worth the watch. Survive The Game was supposed to be out last summer but was delayed and then reshot and now is focusing on a hybrid style of marketing.

We'll probably be seeing more and more of this for at least the next year or so. With Hollywood having a backlog of releases some major films as well as others, you really have to just start cranking them out or selling them to the streaming services to get them out there and start making money.

Bruce Willis is at the point in his career that he works when he wants to work and takes on the roles he feels like taking on. Many actors have followed this patter especially once the pandemic started last summer.