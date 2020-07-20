Since the huge success of Netflix's stranger-than-fiction documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the drama surrounding the bizarre central figure, Joe Exotic, and his cadre of animal activists has not stopped. Well, Animal Planet has now released a trailer for its upcoming documentary, Surviving Joe Exotic, which was filmed just four months before Exotic's eventual arrest.

"Four months before he was arrested on murder-for-hire charges, Animal Planet cameras were given special access to Joe Exotic and his tiger empire," the teaser reveals before showing an interview with Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. The documentary features one of the last interviews with the controversial zookeeper before his incarceration.

The trailer offers fans a sneak peek at the one-off special, which is set to follow the stories of the animals that were rescued from Exotic's G.W. Zoo and given a second chance at life. The Netflix documentary ends with Exotic being sentenced to 22-years in federal prison for two counts of murder-for-hire in an attempt to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as numerous other wildlife violations.

Featuring a host of brand new footage, the documentary delves into the day-to-day running of Exotic's wildlife park, while the Animal Planet crew conducts interviews with some of Exotic's former employees, including Saff Saffery, who may remember lost an arm to one of the tigers. The documentary will also feature interviews with rescue leaders and exotic animal experts, who will no doubt have some...interesting things to say about Exotic and his particular practices.

Netflix's Tiger King delves into the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, focussing on Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Currently there are several adaptations in progress, including a that will star Tara Reid as Exotic's main rival Carole Baskin, as well as an eight-episode scripted series based on Tiger King with Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic, and a scripted series which Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon has been attached to.

Since the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness the bizarre cast of characters have been making headlines for expectedly peculiar reasons, including Carole Baskin recently being tricked into making a shout-out video to convicted criminals Rolf Harris and Jimmy Saville, and performing a cover of 50 Cent's In Da Club.

Surviving Joe Exotic airs on July 25 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) on Animal Planet. This comes to us courtesy of Animal Planet.