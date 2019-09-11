Dario Argento's Suspiria comes to home video from Synapse Films in an exclusive new 4K restoration from the original uncut, uncensored 35mm Italian camera negative, with the original theatrical 4.0 English surround sound mix. Synapse Films' beautifully restored version of Dario Argento's Suspiria was completed with the supervision and approval of the film's Director of Photography, Luciano Tovoli. Now available for the first time ever on home video in a true 2160p 4K presentation with High Dynamic Range and a new Dolby Atmos remix.

In the Dario Argento masterpiece, Suspiria, Jessica Harper (Phantom of the Paradise, Pennies from Heaven) stars in this frightening tale of a young student who uncovers dark and horrific secrets within the walls of a famous German dance academy. What spirals out from that simple premise is one of the most powerful and hallucinatory nightmares ever captured on celluloid.

Suspiria 4K Ultra HD special features:}

4K Ultra HD special features:} • A new 4K restoration of the original uncut, uncensored Italian 35mm camera negative exclusively done by Synapse Films, with color correction supervised and approved by Suspiria Director of Photography, Luciano Tovoli.

Original 4.0 1977 English language LCRS sound mix not heard since the theatrical release in 1977, presented in high-resolution DTS-HD MA 96kHz/24-bit audio, with newly-translated removable English SDH subtitles.

• All-new Dolby Atmos Remix and High Dynamic Range Presentation.

• Italian 5.1 surround mix, with removable English subtitle translation.

• Two audio commentaries by authors and Argento scholars, Derek Botelho, David Del Valle, and Troy Howarth.

• Do You Know Anything About Witches? 30-minute Suspiria visual essay written, edited and narrated by Michael Mackenzie.

Suzy in Nazi Germany- Featurette on the German locations from Suspiria .

. • A Sigh from the Depths: 40 Years of Suspiria - All-new anniversary retrospective on the making of the film and its influence on cinema.

Olga's Story- Interview with star Barbara Magnolfi.

• Original theatrical trailers, TV spots and radio spots.

• "International Classics" English "Breathing Letters" opening credit sequence from the U.S. release.

• Alternate all-English opening and closing credits sequences, playable via seamless branching.

• Reversible cover art by Wes Benscoter.

You can head over to Synapse Films right now to pre-order Suspiria right now.