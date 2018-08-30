A brand new poster for the Suspiria remake has made its way online. This is being billed as "the" official poster by Amazon and, even if you're not necessarily sold on the idea of a Suspiria remake, it's hard to deny that this one-sheet is absolutely beautiful to look it. It's a blood-soaked thing of beauty and continues the string of very gorgeous, horrific and intriguing marketing on Amazon's part for the high-profile horror flick, which is set to debut this fall.

At the center of the new poster lies the remake's stylish logo. Splattered above and below the logo are the eyes of the various cast members, bathed in blood. It's so common these days to see overly photoshopped posters that simply don't look that great. There was a time when a movie poster itself could be a piece of art and this latest Suspiria poster harkens back to that. Regardless of one's interest level in this movie, it's tough not to be impressed by the image. Will the movie live up to the violent beauty on display here? A great many horror fans are certainly hoping so.

In Suspiria, a darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director, an ambitious young dancer and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. The cast for the remake includes Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper and Tilda Swinton. There were rumors floating around that Swinton was pulling double-duty here, both as the artistic director at the dance company and the 82-year-old male lead. The filmmakers say the man is Lutz Ebersdorf, who has never acted previously. There was speculation that this was, in fact, Swinton wearing heavy prosthetics, but that's been denied publically.

Luca Guadagnino directs the Suspiria remake. This serves as his follow-up to last year's Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name, which helped to really put him on the map. This project also marks a dramatic shift in tone from his previous project, though, it seems like he's taken to horror quite gracefully. Quentin Tarantino was literally brought to tears following a recent screening, which is really saying something. Guadagnino also had a lot to add to his version, as Dario Argento's original 1977 horror masterpiece clocked in at 92 minutes. His remake adds a full hour, clocking in at 2 hours and 32 minutes.

The Suspiria remake has been in the works for the better part of a decade, with David Gordon Green, who helmed the upcoming Halloween, originally on board to direct. The script comes from David Kajganich and the movie features an original score from Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Amazon Studios will first release the movie in both New York City and Los Angeles on October 26, just in time for Halloween. The release will then be expanded nationwide on November 2. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself below.