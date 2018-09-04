Thom Yorke has shared a music video for the first song from the Suspiria remake soundtrack. Yorke, know best as the frontman for Radiohead, is a remarkably accomplished musician and songwriter. However, he hasn't yet ventured into the world of composing for movies. Until now, that is. The Suspiria remake marks his first venture into the world of scoring a movie's soundtrack and this video gives us a glimpse of what we can expect.

Suspiria is setting itself up to be one of the most divisive movies of 2018. However, there will surely be a lot of fans of Thom Yorke's soundtrack, even if they don't enjoy what director Luca Guadagnino has accomplished visually. This first song, titled Suspirium, is very much in line with what those familiar with Yorke's previous work might expect. It's haunting, atmospheric and beautiful. The video plays with the same themes of horror and beauty that will be present in the movie itself. The music on display here makes it quite clear that Yorke was the right man for the job.

This isn't quite Radiohead's first foray into movies. The band's music has been featured on nearly 200 movies and TV shows over the years. They also composed an alternate theme song for the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre. Though, ultimately, the producers decided to go with Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall. Thom Yorke's songwriting partner and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has composed the music for several movie soundtracks, including There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread. It's honestly quite surprising that it took this long for Thorke to tackle a soundtrack on his own.

The Suspiria remake recently screened at the Venice Film Festival and, though many horror fans are looking forward to what the director behind last year's Call Me By Your Name can do with his take on Dario Argento's classic, the reactions have been divisive. Some hailed the movie as a masterpiece, others walked out of the screening. Some applauded, some reacted with boos. It will be incredibly interesting to see how general audiences react when the horror remake is released in October. For what it may be worth, Suspiria currently sits at a 60 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 15 reviews counted. For the sake of comparison, the original Suspiria holds a 92 percent approval rating.

The cast of the remake is led by Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper and Tilda Swinton. Amazon Studios is set to release Luca Guadagnino's take on the horror classic, which he has called more of an homage as opposed to an exact remake, in New York and Los Angeles on October 26 and will expand the release nationwide on November 2. Thom Yorke's soundtrack will be made available via XL Recordings on October 26. You can check out the video for Suspirium over at the Thom Yorke YouTube channel for yourself below.