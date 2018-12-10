Suspiria, the reimagining of the horror cult-classic arrives on Digital January 15 and on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 29 from Lionsgate. Experience Luca Gudagnino's outrageously twisted re-imagining of Dario Argento's 1977 horror cult classic that has been called a "grim and glorious work of madness" (IndieWire, David Ehrlich) when Suspiria arrives on Digital January 15 and on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 29 from Lionsgate. Starring Dakota Johnson, Oscar® winner and Golden Globe® nominee* Tilda Swinton (2007, Michael Clayton, *Best Supporting Actress; 2012, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama), Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz and featuring a mesmerizing haunting score by Thom Yorke, Guadagnino's directorial follow-up to the Oscar®-winning Call Me by Your Name (Best Adapted Screenplay, 2017), written for the screen by David Kajganich, has received incredible critical praise with Variety's Owen Gleiberman calling it a "lavishly cerebral high-end horror film" and a "divinely demonic spectacle of womanly power." The Suspiria Blu-ray (plus digital) will be available for the suggested retail price of $24.99.

In Suspiria, young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Company, stunning the troupe's famed choreographer, Madame Blanc, with her raw talent. When she vaults to the role of lead dancer, Olga, the previous lead, breaks down and accuses the company's female directors of being witches. As rehearsals intensify for the ﬁnal performance of the company's signature piece, Susie and Madame Blanc grow strangely close, suggesting that Susie's purpose in the company goes beyond merely dancing. Meanwhile, an inquisitive psychotherapist trying to uncover the company's dark secrets enlists the help of another dancer, who probes the depths of the studio's hidden underground chambers, where horriﬁc discoveries await.

Blu-ray/Digital Special Features

• "The Making of Suspiria " Featurette

" Featurette • "The Secret Language of Dance" Featurette

• "The Transformations of Suspiria" Featurette

