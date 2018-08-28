It's time to improvise freely. There's more than meets the eye inside Madame Blanc's world-renowned dance company in the first scary clip for Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento's classic 1977 horror thriller. Watch as Dakota Johnson calls an evil spirit forth with her gyrating dance floor moves.

Tilda Swinton stars as Madame Blanc in this terrifying preview, which also features Dakota Johnson as Susie Bannion. Amazon Studios has announced plans to release Suspiria to some lucky fans across the country early. Audiences in New York and Los Angeles will now get to see this scary new take on the cult classic starting October 26, just in time for the Halloween holiday. The rest of the country will have to wait until November 2 to see what director Luca Guadagnino has planned.

From writer David Kajganich, Suspiria also stars Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Jessica Harper and Chloë Grace Moretz. A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

In this first clip, Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) outlines plans for a new dance in which Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) can improvise freely. That improvisation doesn't necessarily go as planned, though. Susie seems to be calling an ancient evil spirit out of a very dark place with her body gyrations. This is a tantalizing and suspenseful build up to the horrors that are sure to come this fall.

Suspiria features all-new music by legendary singer/songwriter Thom Yorke of Radiohead fame. Director Luca Guadagnino made quite the name for himself with the Academy Award winning drama Call Me By Your Name. James Ivory took home the best adapted screenplay award for the movie. It was also nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role and Best Picture of the Year. Screenwriter David Kajganich is working with characters originally created by Dario Argento and Daria Nicolodi. He previously wrote 2007's Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake starring Nicole Kidman, which was just titled The Invasion. He also penned the nazi horror drama Blood Creek and true-life drama True Story. Kajganich moved from the Suspiria remake to a remake of Stephen King's classic horror tale Pet Sematary, which just recently wrapped production.

The past few weeks has seen a blood red flood of images and posters from Suspiria. We've also been treated to two trailers for this horror drama that arrives with all the prestige of an Oscar-worthy film. Preview audiences have been terrified by the gore that is on display, and the movie even brought Quentin Tarantino to tears. Now, we have a better look at what's in store with this first clip, which comes to us from Amazon Studios. Tread with caution. This short sneak peek is liable to possess your bones.