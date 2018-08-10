Amazon Studios has released a new image from the Suspiria remake ahead of the world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on September 1st. The new photo puts the focus on Dakota Johnson as Susie Bannion, who is seen with a bunch of other dancers dressed all in red, which looks pretty bloody from where I'm sitting. The color scheme plays well with the logo for the film, and while the image isn't to revealing, it has a dark and ominous tone , hinting that there is something sinister going on underneath the surface.

It was just revealed at the end of July that Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria will be almost an hour longer than the 1977 original. Guadagnino has stated before that the film is less of a remake and more of a homage to the original, which certainly seems to be the case with the longer runtime. The movie has a runtime of over two and a half hours, making it one of the longest horror movies released in quite a while.

Luca Guadagnino's version of Suspiria looks to be a much darker affair than Dario Argento's original, which was filled with a lot of neon light. The first trailer for Guadagnino's remake shows off more shadows and just darkness in general. The dark tone extends to the feel of the movie as well. The first unrated footage was shown off at CinemaCon earlier this year and had audience members stunned. People were heard audibly gasping and seen turning their heads as a dancer's body was torn apart. The visuals were said to be beyond intense, but the sound design of the flesh ripping and bones cracking were almost too much for people to handle.

Obviously, the preview footage has gotten horror fans incredibly excited for the upcoming Suspiria remake/homage. A remake was first announced back in 2008 with David Gordon Green attached to direct. However, conflicts between the studio and Green led to the project being scrapped before any real work could be complete. It wasn't until 2015 that Luca Guadagnino announced his plans to remake Dario Argento's Suspiria with the four main actors of his 2015 film A Bigger Splash. In addition to Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, the movie also stars Jessica Harper, who was the lead actress in the 1977 original.

Filming on Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria started on Halloween of 2016 and lasted through December and then picked up again from February to March of 2017. The movie was filmed on 35mm film, just like the original. While those lucky enough to have seen the unrated footage of the film were left scarred, actress Dakota Johnson claims that she was traumatized by making the project, admitting that it forced her into therapy after production wrapped. You can check out the latest image from the upcoming horror movie below, thanks to the Suspiria Twitter account.