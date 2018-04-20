Anytime that an iconic movie of any genre is being remade, there's a huge amount of skepticism from fans who are worried about ruining the legacy of the original film. That's exactly what happened when it was announced that Academy Award nominated director Luca Guadagnino was taking on Dario Argento's Suspiria. There's still a healthy amount of doubt in the air regarding the Suspiria remake, but star Dakota Johnson has just made a pretty bold claim about how intense it is, revealing that it sent her to therapy.

Dakota Johnson plays the main character, Susie Bannion, in the Suspiria remake, taking on the role that Jessica Harper (who also has a role in the remake) played in the original horror classic. For those worrying about how intense and scary the Suspiria remake will be, Johnson has some comforting news. Apparently, the conditions on the set were perfect for a horror backdrop, but not optimal for living, according to Johnson, which sent the actress over the edge. She had this to say.

"(Filming Suspiria), no lie, f*cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy. We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other. It was cold as shit, and so dry."

The Suspiria remake was originally announced back in 2008 by David Gordon Green, but the project fell apart due to funding issues. In September 2015, Luca Guadagnino announced that he was going to remake Dario Argento's horror classic, with much of the cast returning from his movie, A Bigger Splash. Guadagnino described his approach as an "homage" to the emotions he felt watching Suspiria rather than a remake, noting that, "Human art is not about inventing originality, it's about finding a new point of view."

The original Suspiria soundtrack by Italian progressive rock band Goblin is just as influential as the movie, so fans have been wondering about how the score will measure up to the original as well. Radiohead's Thom Yorke is responsible for the new score and revealed that he was "terrified" to complete the work. Seeking inspiration, the musician watched the original Blade Runner to listen to what Vangelis did with that film's score and has been encouraged by director Luca Guadagnino to find his own voice while creating the score.

Suspiria is expected to be released sometime this fall through Amazon Studios. In addition to Dakota Johnson, the remake also stars Chloe Grace Moretz and longtime Luca Guadagnino collaborator Tilda Swinton. The remake has some considerable amount of hype surrounding it, and if Johnson's words about the movie are to be believed, fans are going to be in for a horrific treat. More news about the release date of the Suspiria remake is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, you can read the whole interview with Dakota Johnson at Elle.