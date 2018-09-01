Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake finally screened and has left an interesting mark on its first audience. The horror movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and unlike First Man and A Star is Born, it did not receive a three-minute standing ovation at the end. Instead, more than one viewer reportedly walked out and some booed when the credits rolled. However, there were many in attendance at the premiere that loved Guadagnino's take on Dario Argento's Suspiria.

As for why there were walkouts at the Suspiria premiere, that may have been due to the graphic violence that was depicted on screen. When the first footage of the film was shown earlier this year, viewers gasped and some turned their heads. It appears that Luca Guadagnino has made something so terrifying that it is causing physical reactions. Some of the early reactions to the film have been polarizing, to say the least, with many viewers stating that Suspiria is the best horror movie of 2018 and then others who don't quite agree with that statement.

According to Andreas Wiseman from Deadline, the Suspiria premiere went exactly as expected. He states that it was, "Crazy, interesting, beautiful, very different from the original." As for being different, Luca Guadagnino has previously stated that the movie is not an exact remake, instead it is an homage to the original. Guadagnino wanted to make "the most disturbing experience" that moviegoers can possibly have, and it appears that he succeeded.

One viewer in attendance at the Suspiria premiere found the movie to be "dull and colorless," adding that it was "not very respectful" to Dario Argento's original film, while calling it a "dud." It's clear that the movie is definitely not for everybody, especially the faint of heart. There was medical support on hand just in case anybody found Suspiria to be too overwhelming. While being hailed as the greatest horror movie of 2018 is debatable, it's clear that Luca Guadagnino has made something that people are going to be talking about upon its release in November.

Aside for the gore and mayhem praise, lead actress Dakota Johnson has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Suspiria. One viewer says that the actress has "never been so glorious." Radiohead's Thom Yorke was also in attendance for the premiere and compared his work on the score of the film to making spells, which sounds almost too perfect for what we have heard about the project so far. The musician says that his score was a bit of a departure for him and a "freedom" that he had never felt in the recording studio before. Hopefully this means that Yorke will continue to work as a composer for film. You can check out some of the early reactions to Suspiria below, including Deadline's own Twitter from Andreas Wiseman.

Press screening response to Suspiria exactly as expected. Applause but also some whistles and boos. A number I spoke to said they enjoyed it. ‘Crazy, interesting, beautiful, very different from the original.’ Others turned off. Polarizing. pic.twitter.com/mRKdmkuck4 — Andreas Wiseman (@AndreasWiseman) September 1, 2018

so apparently #Suspiria got boos, claps, walkouts and whistles. The best movie of all time has arrived. — ahmed (@witnessxo) September 1, 2018

It’s hard to make two masterpieces in a row, but it’s even stranger when they’re Call Me By Your Name and SUSPIRIA. A horror epic, this is a long, ambitiously structured, and disturbing foray into evil, and in the end, compassion. It’s wild, but Luca Guadagnino has done it AGAIN. — CMBYN Mafia (@CMBYNmafia) September 1, 2018

#Venezia75#Suspiria Brilliant! Not even remotely a remake, this is a radical reframing. Guadagnino grounds the abstractionism of the original in a post-war modern crucible. Last act orgasmic and Dakota has never been so glorious. — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) September 1, 2018