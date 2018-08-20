The latest Suspiria remake poster says to "Give Your Soul to the Dance," and features Dakota Johnson as Susie Bannion. In addition, the official social media account for the movie has revealed that the second trailer will be released this week. While the first trailer played it pretty safe, it's believed that the new trailer will ramp things up considerably to let audiences know what Luca Guadagnino's take on Suspiria will be all about. Initial reports from screened footage point to incredibly dark and disturbing scenes, which has horror fans deeply excited.

Dakota Johnson's Susie Bannion character is the focus of the latest Suspiria remake poster. In the film, a darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director, (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Luca Guadagnino has said that his version of the horror film is more of a homage than a remake. In addition, Guadagnino's version will be nearly an hour longer than the original movie.

The Amazon Studios Twitter account for the Suspiria remake posted a cryptic tweet this morning. The tweet was a bunch of jumbled letters that contained a secret message, but figuring it out took a bit of time. The technique used replaces letters with similar-looking characters that hide a new message that can only be revealed with the right decoder. It was later revealed that the hidden message says, "This Week Trailer will Launch." The same marketing approach was used by Paramount to promote Annihilation earlier this year.

Luca Guadagnino's remake/homage of Dario Argento's 1977 Suspiria will have its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on September 1st. Already evident from the footage that has been released so far shows that Guadagnino is going for a darker tone in terms of color shown on the screen. There's a lot of dark red and blacks, where Argento used a lot of neon lights to tell his story. Hopefully the new trailer will get into some more grit when it's released later this week.

The Suspiria remake opens in theaters on November 2nd, right after Halloween and away from the competition that will flood theaters beforehand. As for when the second trailer will be released, that's anybody's guess at this time, but it will be this week. Fans are hoping that we'll get to see some of the gore that was shown earlier this year that made viewers extremely uncomfortable. However, the trailer won't be able to get too crazy, but just some hints at the bone cracking, flesh ripping from the first footage will do. Also, Radiohead fans are hoping to hear more of Thom Yorke's original score for the film. You can check out the new poster featuring Dakota Johnson below as well as the trailer tease from the Suspiria Twitter account.