Luca Guadagnio's Suspiria remake won't be released until this fall, but early reactions to footage at CinemaCon earlier this year made people look away from the screen and audibly gasp at what they saw. If that wasn't enough, star Dakota Johnson claims that the production of the remake sent her to therapy because it messed her up so bad. Now, Guadagnio says that he played the film for director Quentin Tarantino and it reduced him to tears by the end of the private screening. The new version of Suspiria might just be too much for audiences to handle.

While speaking to the Italian publication La Repubblica, Luca Guadagnio revealed that he has shared his Suspiria remake with his friend Quentin Tarantino. According to Guadagnio, Tarantino had an intense emotional response while watching the remake of the horror classic. Not only did Tarantino love the movie, but it also made him cry. Guadagnio had this to say.

"I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We've been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival. I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it; in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it's a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take (your eyes off the screen) because you're captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy."

The Suspiria remake was able to make Quentin Tarantino cry. There's not really a better endorsement out there for the horror film, which hit theaters on November 2nd. The CinemaCon footage has nearly hit mythical heights with those who were lucky enough to be in attendance. The gore, bone breaking, and utter violence was way too much for many to handle as they looked away from the screen. Horror fans who were skeptical about the remake might want to start to reconsider their thoughts on the Suspiria remake.

While Suspiria put Dakota Johnson into therapy, co-star Chloe Grace Moretz had an entirely different reaction. Moretz said that the remake is the "closest to modern Stanley Kubrick" that she has ever seen. The young actress then added that the film is completely unique and unlike anything that anyone has seen before.

"You're put into a world, which I can only describe it as being like The Shining in a lot of ways, where you're just encompassed in a filmmaker's brain and you're just implanted in there, and there's nothing like it that you will ever see."

Suspiria is gaining quite the reputation, so it will be very interesting to see how the general public reacts to the movie upon its release later this year. If Quentin Tarantino is crying, Dakota Johnson's going into therapy, and audience members are gasping and covering their eyes, there's a good chance that horror fans all over the world will be praising the remake. You can check out what else director Luca Guadagnio had to say over at Repubblica.