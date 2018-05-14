Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake will officially hit theaters on November 2nd, which means that a trailer should be dropping any time now. Additionally, the first images of Dakota Johnson in the lead role of the horror remake have been released. The trailer premiered a few weeks ago at CinemaCon and it left a lasting impact on those who were lucky enough to be in attendance. The audience was stunned at what they saw and some were disgusted by just how brutal the new Suspiria will be.

The images of Dakota Johnson show her in a dance class, which may have been right before all of the carnage appeared on the screen during the aforementioned Suspiria trailer. Otherwise, they don't really offer up anything else in terms of what's going on in the scene. Johnson plays a young aspiring ballet dancer who travels to Berlin to attend a world famous dancing school. After a while, dancers begin to disappear and Johnson's character realizes that there's some dark history to the dance school. The pictures are captioned, "Darkness is building at a world-renowned dance company."

Dakota Johnson recently revealed in an interview that the filming of the Suspiria remake sent her into therapy, which makes sense after the first reactions of the trailer were revealed. As it turns out, the set of the movie was in a less ideal place that was cold, damp, and had electricity flowing through the old building, leading to the cast and crew constantly getting shocked. Johnson admits that those working conditions paired with the heavy subject material messed her up pretty bad, enough that she sought professional help after filming on the Suspiria remake had wrapped.

As for the debut footage of Suspiria, Director Luca Guadagnino's vision left those in attendance at CinemaCon traumatized. Descriptions of a ballerina dancing and then getting literally split in half, while spitting and losing control of her bodily functions. Apparently, the sound design of the bones cracking and flesh ripping proved to be too much for a lot of people, some of which walked out of the screening. People were heard audibly gasping at the sight of the first Suspiria footage, which means that Luca Guadagnino is doing something right. Fans of the original movie who were once skeptical are a lot more excited to see the remake now.

The promotional campaign for the Suspiria remake has been pretty slow moving since the trailer debuted a few weeks ago. Since then, we've received the official poster, the first images of Dakota Johnson, and now, the official November 2nd release date. The trailer should be released very soon. The Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on the same day in November and that trailer will be released this week. While we wait to see the first disturbing Suspiria footage, you can check out the very first images of Dakota Johnson in the lead role, courtesy of the Suspiria website.