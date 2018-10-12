Thom Yorke's score for Suspiria takes a haunting turn with the premiere of his song "Volk." We had been previously treated to two songs from the upcoming score, which both contained the trademark high pitched melodies of Thom Yorke, with last week's "Has Ended" sounding like a leftover track from Radiohead's 2001 Amnesiac album. "Suspirium" was released first and features some awesome piano and synth work from the artist. However, "Volk" brings us closer to what you'd expect from a new score to Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria.

Thom Yorke's "Volk" has a creepy repeating melody played on a few synths that recall some of John Carpenter's best work. The over 6-minute track mostly plays of the same motif through different sounds and later introduces some drums and bass before pulling the rug out again. While it doesn't sound like Goblin's score for Dario Argento's original Suspiria, it has a similar feel, mostly because of the repetition, which slowly starts to feel claustrophobic with impending doom on the way, only to deliver some relief when the drums and bass enter.

Dario Argento brought the progressive rock band Goblin to score the original Suspiria after previously working with the band on a film where he only gave the band 10 days to record the music. With Suspiria, Argento had the band visiting the set and then piping their most recent pieces of music to the actors set to fully set the mood. The band was obviously given a lot more time to work on that particular project. When asked about his influences for working on Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, Thom Yorke mentioned Vangelis' work on Blade Runner, which is evident in the latest track, "Volk."

Suspiria hits theaters on October 26th, which is also the day that Thom Yorke's score comes out. The new record marks the first time that Yorke has ever scored a film, and likened the experience to "casting spells," which is pretty fitting for the movie that he just worked on. His Radiohead bandmate, Jonny Greenwood, has scored many films over the years, mostly working with director Paul Thomas Anderson. Greenwood has provided the scores for There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherit Vice, and most recently Phantom Thread.

Thom Yorke's Suspiria score will be available digitally, on CD, as well as a double LP set, with a special edition on pink vinyl in addition to the standard black vinyl version through XL Records. The album consists of 25 tracks and runs nearly an hour-and-a-half. Yorke recently held listening parties to unveil the score with positive results, which means that the musician may take on some more film work in the future. For now, fans of Suspiria and Yorke can check out the latest tracks from the score, teasing some pretty dark times ahead. You can check out "Volk" below, thanks to the Thom Yorke YouTube channel.