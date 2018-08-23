This fall brings two remakes of classic horror movies that are sure to please fans of the genre. Suspiria appears to be the classier of the two, with Halloween being a straight up slasher flick. Suspiria appears to be a dark, slow dive into a tortured witches coven that will be filled with true drama and lots of bodily fluids. Today, Amazon has released the official full trailer. And it's a true nightmare.

Tremble, Tremble! The Witches are Back. Following the teaser that arrived a few short weeks ago, this Official Trailer features all-new music by legendary singer/songwriter Thom Yorke of Radiohead fame. Amazon Studios announced along with the trailer that they are bringing Suspiria to fans one week early! Now opening in NY and LA theaters October 26, just in time for Halloween. This thrilling terror-filled drama will then expand nationwide November 2. That is, if it doesn't succeed in ferrying your body apart first.

The Suspiria remake comes from director Luca Guadagnino. He made quite the name for himself with the Academy Award winning drama Call Me By Your Name. James Ivory took home the best adapted screenplay award for the movie. It was also nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role and Best Picture of the Year.

Suspiria is coming out during award season. And from the looks of this new trailer, it could enter the Oscar race. Especially with the new popular film category. But this will doubtfully be very popular outside of the horror genre, unless it becomes a critical darling that catches the attention of audiences at large. While it appears to be a prestige picture, it may have a limited fan base due to its very graphic nature. We're promised ripping flesh, breaking bone, and all types of viscera usually reserved for this most gruesome horror movies.

David Kajganich wrote the adapted screenplay for Suspiria, working with characters originally created by Dario Argento and Daria Nicolodi. He previously wrote 2007's Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake starring Nicole Kidman, which was just titled The Invasion. He also penned the nazi horror drama Blood Creek and true-life drama True Story, which starred Jonah Hill as New York Times reporter Michael Finkel. He also wrote the drama thriller A Bigger Splash. Kajganich is directly moving from the Suspiria remake to a remake of Stephen King's classic horror tale Pet Sematary, which just recently wrapped production.

Suspiria is headlined by 50 Shades of Grey breakout star Dakota Johnson. She is joined by a fine ensemble of actresses that include Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Jessica Harper and Chloë Grace Moretz. As you can see by the trailer, there aren't really any men invited to this party at Blood, Bath and Beyond. Lutz Ebersdorf does step into play Dr. Jozef Klemperer, but mostly women round out the rest of the cast.

In Suspiria, A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. You can check out the all-new trailer for Suspiria from Amazon Studios. They have also unveiled a few character posters. This looks like it's going to be one of fall's scariest movies.