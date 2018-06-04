The very first footage from Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake has finally made its way online and it's pretty dark and unsettling, which is putting it lightly. Dakota Johnson stars in the remake of Dario Argento's 1977 horror masterpiece and claims that she was forced to go into therapy after production wrapped because it messed her up so bad. Then in April, a teaser trailer was shown at Las Vegas CinemaCon where audiences were stunned by what they saw on screen. Since then, the mystique of the Suspiria remake has spread into mythical proportions, which makes this first trailer all the more exciting.

Luca Guadagnino has an eye for detail and that is evident right away in the trailer for Suspiria. Even the color grading looks remarkably similar to that of Dario Argento's original and Guadagnino even utilizes some of the same camera angles and zooms. However, this is not the same footage that was shown a few months ago in Las Vegas. The whole trailer is suspenseful, especially with the new score playing underneath, but it only hints at the blood and gore that had been seen at CinemaCon.

Speaking of the score, the first Suspiria trailer is also the first time that we have heard Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke's work on the remake. The prog vibes from the original movie are replaced with a more synth-driven direction that the singer attributes to Vangelis' Blade Runner score. Yorke's score is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the first trailer in terms of setting up the sinister and dark tone of the remake. The sound design is equally impressive with each letter flashing on the screen to spell out Suspiria blasted with white noise.

The Suspiria remake looks like the perfect horror movie to debut in October for Halloween, but it has been announced that it will premiere on November 2nd, which is only a few days after Halloween. Some of the people who were lucky enough to see the first footage at CinemaCon reportedly had to look away, but the new trailer makes you want to do the exact opposite. November really can't come soon enough. Luca Guadagnino has crafted the perfect trailer that doesn't give away too much while inviting further investigation to figure out what the hell is going on.

The Suspiria remake looks like it will pay loving homage to Dario Argento's original 1977 horror masterpiece while breaking new ground and cranking up the gore and blood factor. The horror movie reunites Luca Guadagnino with Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and screenwriter David Kajganich, who all previously worked on 2015's A Bigger Splash. That being said, there's not a whole lot of dialogue in the brand-new trailer, which makes it all the more unnerving. What exactly is going in that dance studio in Berlin? You have plenty of time to check out the original Suspiria to find out before seeing what Guadagnino pulled off with the remake in November. Watch the trailer for the Suspiria remake below, courtesy of the Amazon Studios YouTube channel.