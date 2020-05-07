Today, we have a first look at the new rock and roll documentary Suzi Q, which goes behind the music for an in-depth look at groundbreaking icon Suzi Quatro. She is beloved by many, and is still rocking out to this day. But her story has never been told quite like this.

Suzi Quatro has stood the test of time as one of the all-time great rock and rollers to ever grace the stage. She is perhaps best known to some as Leather Tuscadero, having appeared in 7 all-time great episodes of Happy Days. And her poster even hangs in Ash's old bedroom in the series Ash Vs. Evil Dead.

Most recently, she released an all-new double-LP, and one of her songs can be heard on Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell soundtrack. So you know he's a fan. Now comes the must-see documentary for anyone who is even remotely interested in the crazy tale behind the music.

We have the trailer and poster for the movie. It's clear that Suzi Quatro has remained an inspiration to many, with interviews from Blondie's Deborah Harry, Alice Cooper, KT Tunstall, Joan Jett, Tina Weymouth, Cherie Currie and Henry Winkler included in the movie.

The official Suzi Quatro documentary is releasing this summer and also features interviews and appearances from Donita Sparks (L7), Kathy Valentine (The GoGo's) and various members of the Quatro family, along with many more surprises.

Suzi Q is the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who redefined the role and image of women in rock'n'roll, when she broke through around the world in 1973. Singer, songwriter, bass player, author, actress, radio presenter, poet, still touring and recording music, there is only one Suzi Q.

From Australian filmmakers Liam Firmager and Tait Brady, Suzi Q positions Suzi as the trailblazer and inspiration for a generation of women who were to follow after her in the next decade, but whose trailblazing status was not sufficiently recognised by the music industry and contemporary audiences, especially in North America.

Suzi Q reminds contemporary audiences of her pioneering influence, white-hot talent and string of incandescent rock hits, like 'Can the Can', '48 Crash' and 'Daytona Demon' that were the vehicle for her explosion of gender stereotypes in rock n roll, rewriting the rule book for the expected image of women in rock music and reaching millions of people worldwide in the process.

With theaters closed, Utopia Distribution will host a Suzi Q virtual event on July 1st featuring the film and an exclusive Q&A featuring Suzi Quatro and a Special Guest (available for 24 hours only) in advance of the film's traditional release on VOD and DVD on July 3rd. To buy your ticket for the July 1st event powered by Altavod, visit AltaVOD.com. You can check out the trailer along with the first poster below.