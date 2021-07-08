Actress Suzzanne Douglas, star of '90s sitcom The Parent 'Hood and more recently the Netflix mini-series When They See Us, has died at the age of 64. A cousin of the star, Angie Tee, broke the news via Facebook on the 6th of July, announcing the death while also speaking of her admiration of the actress and what she achieved in her career. Tributes have also been paid by fellow stars, directors and authors at her passing. Angie Tee wrote in her original Facebook announcement.

"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin. I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. The Inkwell, Jason's Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."

Rest In Peace to actress Suzzanne Douglas. A Legend. A Queen. 💐 pic.twitter.com/PHncMETcGD — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 7, 2021

Suzzanne Douglas was born in Chigago and raised with her three siblings by their single mother. With an interest in the arts from an early age, she earned a Bachelor's degree and later a Masters in Music degree. She appeared in the lead role in the 1989 movie Tap, and went on to star in other movies such as Jason's Lyric, The Inkwell and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, as well as playing Cissy Houston in the biopic, Whitney. Her TV work saw her appear in the comedy The Parent 'Hood, The Cosby Show, The Parkers, NYPD Blue and The Good Wife. In 2019 she starred as Grace Cuffee in the hit Netflix series When They See Us, based on the real life case of five teens falsely accused of an attack in Central Park.

I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love. pic.twitter.com/fBUf3coIVb — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 7, 2021

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay was one of the first to lead tributes to the star, posting on her Twitter account, "Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

Stephanie Perry Moore, author and friend of Douglas, posted her own tribute on Facebook, writing, "I got to stand beside greatness. Suzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I've got a heavy heart, but I'm blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer." Another sad loss for the industry, and we pass our condolences onto the family and friends of the actress.

Suzzanne Douglas. Such a glowing, sharp & powerful woman and actor. Did my first play after moving to NY with her. Playboy of the West Indies at Yale Rep, ‘89. What a lovely human. RIP. https://t.co/W6b7GerwzQ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 8, 2021

Awww man.... I remember being at a party with you. It was just about 10 of us. We talked about life, race, the world....We laughed, ate, shared!!! I'm so happy I got to tell you how much I loved your work. RIP Beautiful, talented, dancing, Queen. 🙏🏿❤🕊https://t.co/45oHGmAaME — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 7, 2021

RIP Soror https://t.co/C6MUpkLpsX — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 7, 2021

Suzzanne Douglas, known for her roles in The Parent ‘Hood, Tap, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, has died at 64. https://t.co/Y5q5DqxRnj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 7, 2021

I’m at such a loss. I was a Philly kid straight off the Greyhound bus who took a lot of things 4 granted. Watching you work & move gracefully from scene to scene…made me love & respect this business. Our talks…we had lots of them. You taught me so much. I will never 4get you💔 pic.twitter.com/5rLZCIOHuj — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) July 7, 2021

Sad news...actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away. Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64. Many remember her as @larenztate's mom and @joethemorton's wife in The Inkwell. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q2bj8lg0Zv — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 7, 2021

A life well lived. https://t.co/Y7sLSi6CaE — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 7, 2021

Suzzanne Douglas slayed every role I saw her play but it was her role in The Parent Hood that impacted me the most. She was one of the only TV mom’s back then that looked like women in my family + I loved her style on that show. A class act. May she Rest In Peace. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/O1fluvqhO3 — Sylvia No Apostrophe Obell (@SylviaObell) July 7, 2021

Loving, Sweet, Amazing Spirit Suzzanne Douglas. My heart is saddened to learn you’ve made your transition..But my heart is also filled w joy, honor & gratitude to have been in your presence during the making of #TheInkwell Your spirit will live on 4ever❤️ #RIP#SuzzanneDouglas 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8PIdk92XOn — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) July 8, 2021

Rest In Peace #SuzzanneDouglas. I nvr get tired of “Tap.” I remember in interviews when it was released she & Gregory Hines (also gone too soon) talked abt how they fought to keep the love scene betw them in the film. And she learned to tap for that film. https://t.co/ulozvoksl0 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 8, 2021

I really loved Suzzanne Douglas’ work, may she Rest In Peace. — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) July 8, 2021