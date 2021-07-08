Actress Suzzanne Douglas, star of '90s sitcom The Parent 'Hood and more recently the Netflix mini-series When They See Us, has died at the age of 64. A cousin of the star, Angie Tee, broke the news via Facebook on the 6th of July, announcing the death while also speaking of her admiration of the actress and what she achieved in her career. Tributes have also been paid by fellow stars, directors and authors at her passing. Angie Tee wrote in her original Facebook announcement.
"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin. I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. The Inkwell, Jason's Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."
Suzzanne Douglas was born in Chigago and raised with her three siblings by their single mother. With an interest in the arts from an early age, she earned a Bachelor's degree and later a Masters in Music degree. She appeared in the lead role in the 1989 movie Tap, and went on to star in other movies such as Jason's Lyric, The Inkwell and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, as well as playing Cissy Houston in the biopic, Whitney. Her TV work saw her appear in the comedy The Parent 'Hood, The Cosby Show, The Parkers, NYPD Blue and The Good Wife. In 2019 she starred as Grace Cuffee in the hit Netflix series When They See Us, based on the real life case of five teens falsely accused of an attack in Central Park.
When They See Us director Ava DuVernay was one of the first to lead tributes to the star, posting on her Twitter account, "Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."
Stephanie Perry Moore, author and friend of Douglas, posted her own tribute on Facebook, writing, "I got to stand beside greatness. Suzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I've got a heavy heart, but I'm blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer." Another sad loss for the industry, and we pass our condolences onto the family and friends of the actress.