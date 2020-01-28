IFC Films has released the first trailer for Swallow. This movie, the feature directorial debut from Carlo Mirabella-Davis, got quite a bit of buzz while making the rounds on the festival circuit last year, and for good reason. As we can see in this first trailer, it centers on a pregnant woman who begins swallowing objects that no person should ever put in their body, such as marbles, thumbtacks and even nails. Yes, it is absolutely as disturbing as it sounds.

I'm normally not one to caution too much before having someone watch a movie trailer, but this is pretty distressing for certain viewers, such as myself. I had a genuinely difficult time making it through the whole thing and I definitely got a little queasy by the end. For reference, the studio is billing it as "A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller." So watch at your own risk.

The trailer kicks off by showing a woman, played by Haley Bennett, who is in a relationship with a well off man. She's doing her very best to make sure that he's happy, but it's something she's quite obviously struggling with. Things seem normal enough at first, but then they discover that she's pregnant. This sets her off and she begins to use a very bizarre coping mechanism; swallowing inanimate objects. It starts out harmless enough, with a marble, but things progress rather quickly and it is tough to watch. As things escalate, we notice that these objects are harming her rather badly and it's all rather horrific. It also seems like the trailer is holding back quite a bit, so this could get really rough when watching the whole thing unfold.

Swallow centers on Hunter (Haley Bennett) who, on the surface, seems to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to her pristine home and her dreamy husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, pressure grows as she's confronted with meeting her controlling in-laws and expectations begin to grow. Cracks begin to appear in her carefully crafted facade. Hunter then reverts back to a dark secret from her past, a rare disorder called pica, which has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes dangerous objects. The cast also includes Denis O'Hare and Elizabeth Marvel. Carlo Mirabella-Davis also penned the screenplay.

The studio has also released a poster, which features Hunter holding a thumb tack with the tagline, "Open up," which we've included below. They're definitely not being shy about leaning hard on the premise. Distressing and shocking as the surface-level conceit of this movie may be, it appears that there is a lot more going on. Critics have been quite kind to the horror/thriller has an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Swallow is set to arrive in theaters and on VOD on March 6 from IFC Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.