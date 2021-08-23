Sweet Girl star Isabela Merced is currently causing all manner of chaos in the name of revenge in Netflix's recently released action thriller, with the young actress already thinking about returning for sequel. Merced stars in the movie as Rachel Cooper, the daughter of Jason Momoa's Ray Cooper, and had high praise for the stunt team behind Sweet Girl's various gritty action sequences, hoping to work with them again on a potential Sweet Girl 2.

"[I'm playing] empowered characters only. It was so much fun because they got to do a lot of the action scenes and I've always loved action movies. This stunt team in particular, they're called 87eleven and they worked on some of my favorite action movies of all times. So I really felt like, 'Oh my God, I'm Charlize. Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.' Like this is actually happening. It was amazing. I can't wait. Like maybe there's going to be a sequel, hopefully there's time for more action. But like I really hope it's soon and with the same stunt team, because they were just absolutely amazing and made everything so much fun. I haven't had so much fun doing my own stunts ever," said Isabela Merced.

Sweet Girl centers on devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa), who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially lifesaving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut and written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples, Sweet Girl's supporting cast is made up of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, and Marisa Tomei.

Without giving too much away (look away now if want to go in blind), Sweet Girl culminates in an out-of-nowhere twist that throws the movie's events into the air and would mean an even more prominent role for Isabela Merced should a follow-up ever materialize.

Merced was not the only one impressed by the Sweet Girl stunt team, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa also heaping praise on their ability to craft and perform such realistic fight sequences. "I think that's what we wanted to do," Momoa said. "Especially with our stunt team 87eleven. I wanted to really portray a father wanting to teach his daughter certain skills. I mean, those are the things I would definitely teach my daughter and I do jiu-jitsu and kickboxing and things like that. So, it's something that we wrote from what we know and what we love and that's why we produced the piece. I love doing a contemporary film about an everyday man."

Thanks to roles in the likes of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and now Sweet Girl, Isabela Merced is a real rising star, and no doubt Netflix is already considering whether to continue the action thriller franchise with the actress at the center.

Sweet Girl is available to stream now courtesy of Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net.