Resident tough guy Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is returning to Netflix. Momoa will produce and star in the revenge film Sweet Girl for the streaming service. It follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left - his daughter.

Brian Andrew Mendoza is set to make his directorial debut with Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl. This will be a reunion for the two creatives because Mendoza served as producer and cinematographer on Braven as well executive producer on Frontier, two projects that put Momoa front and center. Joining them as producer is Brad Peyton (San Andreas) and Jeff fierson of ASAP Entertainment. This will be the third feature project from a partnership between ASAP Entertainment and Netflix.

The company also produced Frontier and the upcoming post-apocalyptic series DayBreak, which is based on a comic series by Brian Ralph. Fierson and Brad are excited to continue their partnership with the streaming service because it makes them "feel like [they] have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series," Fierson had this to say about the collaboration:

"Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier, is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that's Jason. And this is the perfect vehicle for Brian to make his directorial debut."

Momoa first made a name for himself as the quiet, but menacingly brutal Khal Drogo on HBO's Game of Thrones, and hasn't slowed down since. He was featured as the should be King of Atlantis and superhero who could talk to fish in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League before returning to the role as the title character in the box office hit Aquaman. Fans are looking forward to 2020 when Momoa will star in the new Dune film adaptation from visionary Denis villeneuve. He is also slated to appear in the Apple+ series See as well as Ana Lily Amirpour's Cliffhanger remake. Sweet Girl is a unique opportunity for Momoa because of the team around him. He had this to say:

"I'm excited to partner with Netflix once again. I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over ten years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision."

Sweet Girl comes to us from writers Gregg Hurwitz (The Book of Henry, Black Flags), Philip Eisner (Mutant Chronicles) and video game writer and TV producer, Will Staples. Martin Kistler (On the Roam) will also serve as executive producer. Although the vengeful father action flick is far from unique, in fact it's been done A LOT, Momoa has continued to deliver interesting performances, so we're holding out hope that this one might be one of the good ones. This news comes to us from Collider.