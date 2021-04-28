Aquaman star Jason Momoa is looking determined in the first image from Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Sweet Girl. Along with the image, some snippets of new footage have also been released from the movie in a sizzle reel for the streaming giant's summer schedule.

☀️ New movies, every week, all year. ☀️



Get ready for a summer full of screams, stunts, romance, comedy, and zombies (a LOT of zombies) with brand new Netflix films every week, perfect for those May through August movie moods.



Your summer starts now. #NewMoviesEveryWeekpic.twitter.com/vg7NzCR2KR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

Jason Momoa stars in Sweet Girl as Cooper, a devastated husband still reeling from the death of his wife. He vows to bring justice to the people responsible while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter, played by Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Merced. Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut and written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples, Sweet Girl also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, and Marisa Tomei.

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced star in the first look at ‘SWEET GIRL’.



The action thriller follows a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death whilst protecting his daughter.



The film releases on Netflix on August 20. pic.twitter.com/eFkOEkGUxu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2021

Sweet Girl star Isabela Merced took to social media to celebrate the release of the first look at the movie saying, "Can't wait for you all to see SWEET GIRL along with all these amazing movies coming this summer to @NetflixFilm . Jason Momoa and I had an insane amount of fun making this during the pre-covid times."

Can’t wait for you all to see SWEET GIRL along with all these amazing movies coming this summer to @NetflixFilm . Jason Momoa and I had an insane amount of fun making this during the pre-covid times https://t.co/zKYmyM3Bot — isabela merced (@isabelamerced) April 28, 2021

The new image, which arrives after the first footage revealed in the Netflix Summer Movies Preview, depicts the hulking action star surrounded by a gloomy forest, the movie will no doubt feature Momoa taking down bad guys in the name of vengeance. While the revenger thriller has been done to death, it should be interesting to see Momoa play the role of tormented father, and seeing him get even should certainly prove to be entertaining.

Sweet Girl is just one of a whole host of Netflix action thriller movies debuting this summer, including the likes of Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and Jean-Claude Van Damme'sThe Last Mercenary.

Sweet Girl is just one of Jason Momoa's upcoming Netflix projects, with the actor also due to star in director Francis Lawrence's Slumberland. Based on the comic book series,Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, the Netflix adaptation follows a young girl, 11-year-old Nema, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of the titular Slumberland. Nema enjoys living in a lighthouse with her father, Peter, who has taught her how to sail. Sadly, following Peter's apparent death while at sea, Nema is sent to live with her estranged uncle Philip, who is dull and nothing like her father.

Nema soon discovers a world called "Slumberland" in her dreams where she encounters an eccentric outlaw, Flip, played by Momoa, who happens to be a half-man/half-monster creature and claims to have been an outlaw with Peter years ago, stealing things from other peoples' dreams. Nema endeavours to explore Slumberland and find a way that she can wish for her father back. Slumberland is expected to hit the streamer sometime in 2022.

Momoa has several big screen projects on the horizon away from the popular streaming platform, with the actor due to play Duncan Idaho in director Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, and will reprise the role of DC's underwater hero, Aquaman, in a sequel due for release in 2022. Sweet Girl is scheduled to be released on Netflix on August 20, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix.