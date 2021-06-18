A handful of new images from Netflix's upcoming Jason Momoa-led revenge thriller, Sweet Girl, have now been unveiled, along with confirmation of the movie's release date. It has now been confirmed that Sweet Girl will premiere on the streaming service on August 20, 2021 meaning that audiences do not have to wait too much longer to see the Aquaman star exact his vengeance.

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

The new images show hulking actor Jason Momoa running around while looking deeply concerned, and likely out of his depth, as he attempts payback. Seeing the usually intimidating Momoa thrown into a situation that he can't handle should prove to be a nice change of pace for both the actor and audiences, making Sweet Girl one to look out for.

An August release date for Sweet Girl had already been rumored, and has now been officially confirmed, with audiences no doubt looking forward to seeing Momoa step away from superhero duties for a time and instead portray an everyman with revenge in his heart. Momoa stars in Sweet Girl as devoted family man Ray Cooper, who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut and written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples, Sweet Girl also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, and Marisa Tomei, with Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Merced portraying Momoa's daughter.

Sweet Girl is just one of a whole host of Netflix action thriller movies due to debut this summer, including the likes of Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, and Jean-Claude Van Damme's The Last Mercenary, which unleashed a trailer yesterday.

Sweet Girl is just one of Jason Momoa's upcoming Netflix projects, with the actor also due to star in director Francis Lawrence's Slumberland. Based on the comic book series, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, the Netflix adaptation follows a young girl, 11-year-old Nema, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of the titular Slumberland. Following her father's apparent death while at sea, Nema discovers a world called "Slumberland" in her dreams where she encounters an eccentric outlaw, Flip, played by Momoa, who happens to be a half-man/half-monster creature. Nema endeavours to explore Slumberland and find a way that she can wish for her father back. Slumberland is expected to hit the streamer sometime in 2022.

Momoa has several big screen projects on the horizon away from the popular streaming platform, with the actor due to play Duncan Idaho in director Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, and will reprise the role of DC's underwater hero, Aquaman, in a sequel due for release in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix Geeked.