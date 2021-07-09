Jason Momoa is fighting for justice in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Sweet Girl. The Aquaman star and real-life man-mountain stars as a devastated husband on a revenge-driven mission against to the people responsible for his wife's death, with newly released footage featuring all the fist fights and grizzled lines of dialogue you could want.

Sweet Girl centers on devoted family man Ray Cooper, who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially lifesaving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Jason Momoa is joined on this dramatic looking venture by Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Merced as his daughter. Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut and written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples, Sweet Girl's supporting cast is made up of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, and Marisa Tomei.

Based on the new footage, Sweet Girl looks to be putting Momoa on somewhat unfamiliar ground, with the hulking actor looking a little more out of his depth when compared with fighting underwater bad guys as a superhero. While he still looks plenty adept at throwing punches and leaping from great heights in the name of silver screen drama, Momoa playing more of an everyman character with the inescapable vulnerabilities that come from being a father should give the actor plenty of opportunities to tap into an emotional side that audiences have never seen much of before.

Sweet Girl is just one of Jason Momoa's upcoming Netflix projects, with the actor also due to star in director Francis Lawrence's Slumberland. Based on the comic book series, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, the Netflix adaptation follows a young girl, 11-year-old Nema, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of the titular Slumberland. Following her father's apparent death while at sea, Nema discovers a world called "Slumberland" in her dreams where she encounters an eccentric outlaw, Flip, played by Momoa, who happens to be a half-man/half-monster creature. Nema endeavours to explore Slumberland and find a way that she can wish for her father back. Slumberland is expected to hit the streamer sometime in 2022.

Momoa is also making his presence known on the big screen, and has several projects on the horizon away from the popular streaming platform. The actor is amongst the stellar ensemble cast of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, with Momoa due to play the superbly named Duncan Idaho in the sci-fi epic. Momoa will also return to the world of DC and reprise the role of the underwater hero, Aquaman, in a sequel due for release in 2022 which was recently revealed to be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Sweet Girl is scheduled to be released on Netflix August 20, 2021.