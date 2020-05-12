Robert Downey Jr. ended his Marvel tenure with Avengers: Endgame last year. And it went onto become the highest grossing movie of all time. Now, he is switching alliances, as he heads into the DC camp for a new Netflix series called Sweet Tooth. He won't actually be acting in the new TV show. Instead he will be producing alongside his wife.

Human/animal hybrids journey through a post-apocalyptic paradise in Sweet Tooth, a new Netflix Series based on characters from DC. The eight-episode series comes from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell.

The Sweet Tooth series is coming from Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television. It was developed by Executive Producer/Director Jim Mickle, with Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) As Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner.

Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus, a part deer, part boy, who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

The series will consist of eight one-hour episodes during its first season. The show stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising, Playing With Fire), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat, Zoo, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables [TV series], Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator.

Executive Producer / Writer / Director / Co-Showrunner is Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, In the Shadow of the Moon, Cold In July). He is joined by Executive Producer / Writer / Co-Showrunner Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Television Group overall deal).

Executive Producers include Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran. Producing the series is Team Downey's Evan Moore. The studio behind the series is Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. The animated project is based on characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire.

Robert Downey Jr. is no stranger to superheroes and comic book related properties. He played Iron Man for over ten years. This will be the first time that the actor, often known as the built Marvel, will be working for DC Comics. Though for now that is strictly behind the scenes. It is also the first time that Robert Downey Jr. and his Team Downey family will be working exclusively for Netflix. RDJ was last seen on the big screen in this past January's Dolittle, which wasn't favored by critics but found a nice niche in the family market place. It appears that Downey is interesting in continuing the family entertainment tradition with Sweet Tooth.