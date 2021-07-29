Sweet Tooth is officially getting a second series on Netflix. This week, the cast members of the hit Netflix series had been sent surprise packages from the company that each contained a large chocolate bar inside. On the front of the giant treat were the words Sweet Tooth season 2, and this was how the cast was told they were getting a second season. Sweet Tooth on Twitter has since officially confirmed the renewal with a video of the cast members learning the news.

"IT'S OFFICIAL: #SweetToothSeason2 is officially happening and our cast found out in the sweetest way possible," reads the tweet. "More like Sweet 2-ooth, amiright?" adds the official Netflix account on Twitter.

Sweet Tooth is based on the graphic novel series by Jeff Lemire. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world that's been ravaged by a viral pandemic, wiping out most of the human population. This also leads to the emergence of hybrid babies born part human and part animal with humans debating whether the hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus. At the heart of the story is Sweet Tooth, a half-human, half-deer who embarks on a journey to discover his origins with an unlikely protector.

Jim Mickle developed the series and serves as showrunner. He also executive produces alongside Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran, and Beth Schwartz. The series stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Naledi Murray, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Amy Seimetz and Will Forte. James Brolin serves as the narrator.

Sweet Tooth premiered in June to great critical success, landing a near perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, Netflix revealed that the show had since been watched by 60 million households, making it a big hit for the streaming service. Given the high viewership and critical success, it's not a shock to see the series get a renewal so soon, but it's great news for fans nonetheless.

In an interview with Collider prior to the show's renewal, Sweet Tooth stars Convery and Anozie revealed what they'd like to see in the show's potential second season. Convery said, "In my head, based off some parts of the comic book and my imagination, what I'd say is that Aimee and Jepperd go and rescue the hybrids together. They also rescue Dr. Singh and his wife, Rani. And then, together, they take down Abbot and then go find Birdie, and then maybe encounter a new enemy."

Anozie added: "I imagine that Jepperd is really pissed and he wants to get back at General Abbot and set these kids free. Hopefully, we'll get a second season from Netflix and we will move into that kind of storytelling mode where that story gets told."

No official release date has yet been set for Sweet Tooth, and it's unclear when production is slated to begin. In the meantime, the first season can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix. The news of the series getting a renewal was made official by Sweet Tooth on Twitter.