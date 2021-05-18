The newest trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Sweet Tooth reveals some of the major changes that are being made in the leap from comic book page to live action series. Moving away from the dark, foreboding atmosphere of Jeff Lemire's source material and into something more hopeful and family-friendly, Sweet Tooth nonetheless looks like the kind of sweeping epic that should suit fantasy fans and binge-watchers alike.

Based on the beloved DC Comic, and Executive Produced by Susan Downey & Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairy-tale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Setting off on a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, the lovable half-human and half-deer boy and his gruff new protector search for a new beginning.

The story begins ten years after an event now known as 'The Great Crumble', which has wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids, babies born part human, part animal. Unsure whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans now fear them, with many now taking to hunting them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus, played by Christian Convery, unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd, played by Nonso Anozie, and together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home.

Sweet Tooth stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Gus' Father and James Brolin as the show's Narrator, alongside Christian Convery as Gus and Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd.

Jeff Lemire's comic run originally ran for 40 issues from 2009-2013 and at the time was dubbed "Mad Max meets Bambi", and while the upcoming Netflix adaptation looks to have maintained the scope of the story, it has sadly lost a lot of its inherent creepiness, which is sure to irk many fans of the original tale.

Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. Is on board as a producer, and recently revealed that he was drawn to Sweet Tooth by the "incredible emotional breadth of the storytelling." Though the adaptation has clearly made some big changes, the actor assured fans that the show does manage to stay true to the comic book. "As we're starting to see the dailies, I'm like "this is seamless." Like the novel just continued on," he said.

Fellow producer Susan Downey has addressed the substantial change in tone that has come from adapting the story saying, "We felt we could really hold on to the themes but make it a more enjoyable place. I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together."

While this is sure to make Sweet Tooth fans very nervous, Jeff Lemire himself has applauded the changes made by Netflix saying, "Some of the best parts of the show are some of the new characters. To see something that you created in a sketchbook walking in front of you on a film set - it's wonderful." All episodes of Sweet Tooth are scheduled to premiere on June 4th, 2021, only on Netflix.