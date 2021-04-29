A new trailer introduces audiences to Netflix's next big series, Sweet Tooth, the tale of human/animal hybrids and their attempt to survive in a world ravage by a mysterious plague. Marvel star and Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. is set to executive produce the show alongside Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

The official synopsis for the Netflix series reads, "Ten years ago 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids - babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers- about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

Based on the DC Comics' Vertigo imprint comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, which originally ran for 40 issues from 2009-2013 and at the time was dubbed "Mad Max meets Bambi", the scope of the series certainly looks worthy of the sweeping epic that is the original source material, though it has sadly lost some of its inherent creepiness in the jump from ink to live action.

Led by Christian Convery as main character and deer-boy, Gus, and Nonso Anozie as his Gus' unlikely protector, Tommy Jepperd, the series will star an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Gus' father, Dania Ramirez as Aimee, Neil Sandilands as General Steven Abbot, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, and Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh. The series is also set to be narrated by Hollywood icon James Brolin.

A live action adaptaiton of Sweet Tooth produced by Robert Downey Jr. is something that studios have attempted to put to screens for some time, with co-showrunner Jim Mickle hoping that the Netflix take will provide a fresh take on the dystopian genre. "We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale," says Mickle in the trailer announcement. "Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it's very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there's beauty and hope and adventure."

"This is a sweeping story - we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests," Mickle continues. "This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it's important to keep faith in humanity."

"Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it," adds co-showrunner Beth Schwartz. "When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future." Sweet Tooth is set to premiere on Netflix and will be available for streaming from June 4, 2021.