We have an exclusive look at Shout! Studios' animated family movie Swift, which opens in select theaters, Digital and On Demand everywhere February 21. The voice cast is led by Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe. Shout! Has picked up the U.S. distribution rights for the movie, which is also known as Manou the Swift. "Swift's' gorgeously animated and comical story of a bird and his adopted community weaves together themes of family, identity, courage, and adventure," Jordan Fields, vice president of acquisitions at Shout! Studios, said.

In our exclusive look at Swift, we're introduced to Manou, who already looks out of place amongst the seagulls. He is taking part in the Final Test, which all young seagulls most do to make sure that they have what it takes to fly south for the winter. This test is to show the best of the best, and Manou obviously doesn't feel like he is up to the task. However, things start to turn around, teasing something much bigger for the little outcast.

Swift focuses on Manou, a sweet bird who grows up believing he is a seagull like his parents. He strives to swim, fish and fly like them... but feels that he is not very gifted. To his great shock, Manou discovers that he was adopted, and is actually the offspring of the much-hated swifts! He then runs away, only to return after learning about who he really is. After a tragedy, Manou has to navigate the differences between swifts and seagulls, and ultimately try to find his own identity - and save his friends and family along the way.

Swift invites audiences to take flight with the wonderfully uplifting, family friendly journey about standing up for what you believe and finding your place in the world. Starring the voice talent of Kate Winslet (Titanic, Mary and the Witch's Flower) as Blanche, Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Finding Dory) as Yves, and Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Manou, this is a movie for the whole family. The animation looks like a lot of work went into making the movie, with some beautiful scenery included throughout.

Swift was Directed by Andrea Block, Christian Haas, who also serve as producers. Associate producers include LUXX Studios, Haas, Block, Ambient & Friends - Sebastian Riemen, Bernd Bohnert, and Herold Studios' Wolfgang Herold. Christian Haas wrote the story and gave the inspiration behind the idea, while Andrea Block and Axel Melzener adapted the movie for the big screen.

Shout! Studios has secured all U.S. distribution rights to Swift, including theatrical, digital, video-on-demand, broadcast and home entertainment for cross-platform releases. The studio is planning a strategic launch of this movie across all major entertainment platforms and in all packaged media (Blu-ray/DVD), beginning with a theatrical day-and-date launch on February 21st. The movie will also be able to be purchased on AppleTV, Amazon, and other platforms on the same day. You can check out the exclusive clip above, thanks to ShoutKids.