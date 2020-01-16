A rather strong Disneyland guest was literally able to pull the sword from the stone. The Sword in the Stone Excalibur sword was missing from the stone in front of King Arthur Carrousel at the theme park. Many have tried to take the sword out since 2006, but nobody was ever to able do it before. When the sword went missing, it was assumed it was due the refurbishment of the King Arthur Carrousel. However, that was definitely not the case.

Disneyland guests used to be able to pull the sword from the stone before 2006. The park would hold a ceremony for a visitor to be King for a Day. It's been over a decade since the sword was ripped out and it was pretty messed up. only The guest found that it was broken and jagged. Plus, half of the sword remained inside the anvil. You can read the eye witness account below.

"The sword is not removed for refurbishment. My friend Sam broke it last week on the 8th when we went to Disneyland. He literally ripped it out. The staff said that it was really old and that's why he was able to do so. It was his first time at Disneyland and he's a pretty buff dude, I told him if he pulled it out he'd win a prize and he just used brute force I guess LOL. It was broken and jagged. The staff said they taped it off so no one would stick their fingers in and cut it on the broken piece left inside."

It sounds like it was a perfect storm of the sword being pretty old and Sam being rather "buff." Other eyewitnesses claim to have seen a "big burly man" take the iconic weapon out of the stone. Disneyland has replaced the sword and even gave the anvil a nice buffing, so everything looks clean, shiny, and new. King Arthur Carrousel will be shut down for refurbishment starting on January 21st for four months. It's unclear what they will be doing to the ride, especially since it was just refurbished back in 2010 to add new stirrups to allow easier access to the horses.

People visit Disneyland and try to take home keepsakes all of the time. One of the big ones is the dog's key on Pirates of the Caribbean. People have gotten the key more than once, but they mostly always get caught by security. For those who don't know, the rides are all video monitored and in some cases, there are hidden cast members acting as security. In the case of the Sword in the Stone incidence, it was all a mistake. Sam, the buff dude, didn't really think he was going to be able to rip the sword out and then take it home to show his friends and family.

Regardless, it's a great story to tell friends. Sadly, there is no photographic evidence of Sam ripping Excalibur out, but there are images of it missing at the aforementioned tape that was applied to keep guests from cutting themselves. It's safe to say that there will be plenty more attempts to take the sword out in the coming months and years. The news was first reported by WDWNT.

so guests used to be able to pull out the sword in the stone in disneyland but in recent years they no longer can



recently the sword was removed presumably for refurbishment but apparently a really jacked dude just fucking...ripped in out...



the gendry energy of that!!! pic.twitter.com/IEI8qPcjL2 — chris miles from skins’ mom (@pregnantarya) January 16, 2020