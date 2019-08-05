Shout! Factory proudly presents its three-day Sword + Sorcery marathon, streaming on Shout! Factory TV this August. Themed to celebrate fantasy films like Hawk the Slayer and Wizards of the Lost Kingdom, each day will feature tales of magic and might. The marathon's cornerstone event is a daylong Dungeons & Dragons campaign that uses themes and set pieces from these films, featuring celebrity talent like Deborah Ann Woll, Todd Stashwick and Tiffany Smith.

Sword + Sorcery begins Saturday, August 10 at 12 a.m. PT and will run through Monday, August 12th on the Shout! Factory TV live streaming channel available on Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and STIRR. The event starts Saturday, August 10 with Wizards of the Lost Kingdom, Sorceress, Deathstalker II, Amazons, Hawk the Slayer and Hercules vs. The Hydra, alongside interstitial segments of celebrity Dungeons & Dragons gameplay.

On Sunday, August 11, the celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game entitled Always a Sword will play out in its entirety. Featuring Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel's Daredevil); Todd Stashwick (SyFy's 12 Monkeys); Tiffany Smith (DC Daily); Marc Bernardin (Carnival Row) and Jasmine Bhullar (Geek & Sundry's Relics & Rarities), Always a Sword--masterfully led by David Nett (Night of the Zombie King)--will give novices and expert players an inside look at a full, original one-shot Dungeons & Dragons campaign, played by those who love the game.

Related: 80s Hollywood Crime Flick Vice Squad Makes Its Blu-Ray Debut This Summer

In Always a Sword, the Sun Queen has ruled the Grand Peninsula of Yurr with a light, benevolent hand for 200 years. But when the Dragon Emperor launched a surprise attack that would spawn the Great War, the Sun Queen was taken completely by surprise and, eventually, fell. Now, five heroic, former soldiers of the fallen Sun Queen live quiet, modest lives in the mud-splattered frontier town of Bordran; always watching out for the evil Emperor's soldiers. They know one another. They keep each other's secrets. And, perhaps, someday, things will change. But, for now, this is their life.

For the final day of Sword + Sorcery, Shout! Factory TV's MSTie Monday programming on August 12 will feature Mystery Science Theater 3000's best fantasy film riffs. MST3K episodes include Merlin's Shop of Mystical Wonders, Cave Dwellers, Hercules and the Captive Women, Hercules Unchained, Magic Sword and Outlaw of Gor. The films and MST3K episodes featured in Sword + Sorcery are also available on VOD at Shout! Factory TV.