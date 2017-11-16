And the hits just keep coming. A police report from 1986 has surfaced accusing Sylvester Stallone of sexual assaulting a 16-year old girl. The Rocky star was 40-years old when the unnamed teenager revealed to Las Vegas police that she had been "intimidated" into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard Michael 'Mike' De Luca at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July of 1986 during the production of the arm-wrestling drama Over the Top. The police report also says that the teen became "very uncomfortable" at that point, but felt like she had "no choice" but to go on, the report states.

The Daily Mail reports that Mike De Luca, who was killed in 2013, made the 16-year old give him oral sex, then "came around and had vaginal sex with her." Sylvester Stallone then allegedly "made her give him a blow job." The girl, who was staying at the hotel with family and friends, said that Sylvester Stallone threatened to "beat her head in" if she told anyone about the threesome, then laughed about it with De Luca, according to the police report. John Samolovitch, who was head of the Las Vegas metro police department's sexual assault unit at the time, confirmed to Daily Mail, "the copy of the police report is in fact a true copy of the original report."

As the unnamed teen explains it, she had consensual sex with Sylvester Stallone before being forced to perform oral sex on Mike De Luca, who later also had intercourse with her. Ultimately, she chose not to pursue criminal charges as she was "humiliated and ashamed" and "scared," according to the police report obtained by the Daily Mail. Also according to the report, the teenager said that, "She indicated that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that De Luca, the bodyguard became involved in the sexual incident, she didn't know what she wanted to do."

The unnamed teen said she met actor David Mendenhall, who was playing Sylvester Stallone's son in the movie Over the Top, at the hotel's arcade and he introduced her and her cousin to Stallone on Wednesday, July 23rd, 1986. In the following days, the cast and crew of the movie continued filming at the Las Vegas Hilton, and on Friday, the teen said she saw Stallone and got his autograph. According to the police report, Stallone asked the girl how old she was and after learning she was 16 years old, he asked her, "how she got such a build?"

The police report goes into more vivid, obscene detail that we do not need to go into here. Stallone is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to Creed, which will see the return of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago. At this time, Sylvester Stallone is denying that these events ever took place. You can read the full report of Sylvester Stallone coercing a 16-year old into a threesome via The Daily Mail U.K..