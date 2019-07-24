In May 2018, Sylvester Stallone formed his own production company in Balboa Productions. And today we have word that Stallone wants his production banner to become the Blumhouse of action movies. More specifically, Braden Aftergood, the executive in charge of scripted development at Balboa Productions says this.

"My goal is for us to be the go-to place for action. I appreciate that statement is grandiose, but Blumhouse has done an extraordinary job owning the horror space. There is no reason why we can't own the action space in a similar way."

Blumhouse for those of you that might not know is the company behind most of today's top horror movies. These include the Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Insidious franchises along with hit fright flicks such as Sinister, Split, Glass, Get Out, Happy Death Day, and the recent hit sequel to John Carpenter's Halloween. And that's just to name a few. Basically, Blumhouse is THE place for horror these days, and Stallone wants his production company to be THE place for action movies. Makes sense to me!

Stallone himself gets a bit more specific about what he's looking for, saying this.

"I like stories that deal with modern-day mythology, which is pretty much what Marvel is. You take situations like the trope of the loner, the stranger in town, and you watch him cope with the forces that be. To me, that's very intriguing. That plays out in the genesis of the Western, all the way out to the horror genre."

He adds this.

"Places like Amazon, Netflix, HBO, whatever, are inundated to the point where they're - not cynical - but they've heard so many pitches that to actually excite them you have to set your hair on fire and pitch while you're ablaze. I can imagine them sitting there seven hours a day, hearing only this."

Stallone then jokes.

"I can't get a hamburger without getting pitched 'Rocky 11."

Balboa's next film in the pipeline is a little movie you may have heard of called Rambo: Last Blood. The film picks up eleven years after the events of the previous movie and finds John Rambo traveling to Mexico to save a friend's sister who has been kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. That movie hits this September.

As far as what Balboa has in the works, films in "advanced development" include The Nun director Corin Hardy's monster movie Arcane along with an English-language remake of The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil and The Bellhop starring Iko Uwais. Plus Stallone has projects on the TV side of things as well including a series based on his 1981 action-thriller Nighthawks co-starring Billy Dee Williams, and the 1970s cop drama The Tenderloin.

Now I don't know about you, but even though I am mostly a horror movie fan, I'm always excited when a new Stallone project comes along. Stallone's brand of brutal and gory action fits right in with a horror fan's love of complete carnage. What excites me most about the future of Balboa Productions (other than Rambo: Last Blood) is that planned Nighthawks TV series. Bring that on ASAP! Meanwhile, this story comes to us via Variety.