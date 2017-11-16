Sylvester Stallone has come forward to respond to the accusations that he and his bodyguard forced a 16-year old girl to have a threesome when he was 41. The actor flatly denies that the incident ever happened. The 71-year old actor came forward rather quickly to get in front of the allegations that reportedly took place in 1986 during the production of the cult classic armwrestling movie Over the Top, according to a Las Vegas police report that the Daily Mail obtained earlier today. Stallone is the latest man in power to be accused of sexual assault, but is probably one of the quickest to come out and say that the accusations are completely false.

Sylvester Stallone's representative reached out to TMZ and told them that the story is false and news to everybody, including Stallone. The statement reads.

"This is a ridiculous, categorically false story, no one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."

The representative is adamant that the incident never took place. It's not uncommon, especially with a minor involved, for police and prosecutors to pursue a case without an alleged victim's cooperation. However, Las Vegas PD say they cannot go forward in this type of case when the victim is refusing to cooperate and move forward with charges.

The 16-year old filed the report with Las Vegas police, alleging that Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard Michael "Mike" De Luca "intimidated" her into having sex with them at a hotel in 1986 as the police report states. The Daily Mail claims the 16-year old said she had sex with Stallone consensually and he asked De Luca to join them. The girl reportedly said she became "very uncomfortable" with the situation, but felt she had "no choice." It is also reported that Mike De Luca forced the girl to give him oral sex and then vaginal sex afterwards.

After the incident, the teenager claimed to have been threatened by Sylvester Stallone and Mike De Luca who allegedly said, "they would beat her head in" if she told anyone. According to the police report, she told police that she did not want to press charges against the two as she was "humiliated and ashamed," as well as being "scared." Police spoke to the teenager after a hotel employee called them to report that a friend of the victim said she needed advice on the matter.

Since the altercation happened in 1986 and the girl remains to be anonymous, there is not much else that the Las Vegas police department can do about the situation and it has become Sylvester Stallone's word against an anonymous police report from 31 years ago. Stallone has been accused of sexual harassment in the past, but nothing like this has ever come up. Many accusations have been coming out after the Harvey Weinstein scandal and Stallone's just happens to be the latest. You can read Sylvester Stallone's representative's full statement in regard to the underage threesome via TMZ.