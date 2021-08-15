Sylvester Stallone has been an A-lister in Hollywood for more than half a century with the actor starring in No. 1 movies at the box office for six consecutive decades. Recently, Stallone debuted in his latest role as the voice of King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie hit No. 1 when it premiered last week, marking the first movie to do so in the 2020s for the veteran actor.

As it stands now, The Suicide Squad is the 20th movie starring Stallone to hit the No. 1 spot at the box office. The achievement also means Stallone has been starring in blockbuster hits for the past six decades. It all began in the 1970s with Stallone's very starring role in Rocky, which he also wrote. Spawning a highly successful movie series, Rocky scored $225 million in 1976 dollars, which equates to more than $1.02 billion in today's money.

The 1980s portion of Stallone's career might be best represented by the introduction of John Rambo in 1982's First Blood, another smash success at the box office that spawned an ongoing franchise. It follows Stallone as a Vietnam vet looking to get something to eat in a small Washington town only for a confrontation with the local law to evolve into a manhunt in the woods. Stallone reprised the role for 2019's Rambo: Last Blood.

1993 was another particularly great year for Sly. Though it almost started to appear that his star was falling the year before with Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, Stallone was back at the top of the box office with the release of Cliffhanger, an action-adventure following a mountain climber caught up in a heist in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. He soon after appeared in the futuristic action movie Demolition Man which also debuted at No. 1.

In 2001, Stallone starred in Renny Harlin's Driven, playing a veteran racer coming out of retirement to serve as a mentor for an aspiring auto racing champion. Though it fell short of box office expectations, it still reached No. 1, the first movie of Stallone's to do so since 1997's Cop Land. It also continued his No. 1 streak through the decades alive, which he followed up with Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003.

Stallone kicked off the 2010s in a big way with the release of the action ensemble movie The Expendables in 2010. The hit movie would also spawn several sequels with 2012's The Expendables 2 also hitting No. 1. It's very possible that this series could give Stallone his next No. 1 hit as well, as the actor and filmmaker appears to be working on The Expendables 4. He recently shared an image of a ring he says was made for the sequel and there are rumors of the project shooting this fall.

For now, you can see Stallone's performance as King Shark in the No. 1 movie The Suicide Squad. In addition to playing in theaters, the movie is also streaming at no additional cost on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Deadline.