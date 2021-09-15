Props from Rocky and other Sylvester Stallone movies are going up for auction, giving collectors with some money to burn a chance to own a piece or two of cinema history. The auction comes from Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills as part of their "Property From The Life And Career of Sylvester Stallone" event. Many movies from the Rocky and Rambo franchises are getting several props and other memorabilia going up for auction, though several other action movies from his career are represented as well.

"Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st century who is the epitome of a multi-hyphenated Hollywood superstar," said Darren Julien, CEO/President of Julien's Auctions. "With a remarkable career that began over 50 years ago and shows no sign of stopping today, he changed the world and the action film universe by giving us two of Hollywood's greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols, Rocky and Rambo. Julien's Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone."

There are many items up for auction for Rocky franchise fans. This includes Stallone's original handwritten notebooks filled with story development ideas for the first four Rocky movies; the boxing mouth guard worn by Stallone in Rocky; his boxing gloves from Rocky III, along with other pairs from the Creed installments; the announcement card listing Rocky as the Best Picture winner at the 34th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1977; original poster concept artwork for Rocky by Tom Jung and Rocky IV by Drew Struzan; and much more.

Don't think that the Rambo fans have been forgotten. Some of the items representing that franchise include a collection of knives from the first three Rambo movies; an original Rambo: First Blood Part II poster with artwork by Renato Casaro signed by Stallone; John Rambo's arrow quiver and headband from Rambo: First Blood Part II; a Luminor Panerai patch worn in Rambo, along with the character's duffel bag and cross necklace; a John Rambo machete from Rambo: Last Blood; and, like Rocky, many more.

Other movies from Stallone's career will also have props up for auction. Some of these include a complete Gianni Versace designed costume along with the helmet and face cast from Judge Dredd; a helmet and knife necklace, throwing knives, and Luminor Panerai patch from The Expendables; Stallone's sheriff uniform from Cop Land; a Cliffhanger arm sculpture; his prison uniform and boots from Escape Plan; and other items.

Meanwhile, Stallone is still at the top of his game in Hollywood since first breaking out in Hollywood with Rocky in the 1970s. The Suicide Squad hitting No. 1 at the box office meant that the actor has now starred in a No. 1 movie in each of the past six decades. He is also currently getting ready to shoot The Expendables 4, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The auction will be held at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills for those willing to bid in person on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Others can still watch the action or bid online at the official website. You can find out more about what's going up for auction at Julien's Auctions.