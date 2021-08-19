While looking for affordable places to buy with good schools, a yard and easy access to the highway, I came across this. For $85 million, I could live in the house that Rambo built! I could go on about the opulence for pages, but I want to discuss the home office of Mr. Sylvester Stallone and its chronicling of his legendary career.

Everyone is aware of Sylvester Stallone's accomplishments, and when one of our favorite Sly movies are on the tube, we sit and watch with commercials if we have to. When someone mentions a Stallone movie that was not in the front of our minds, we immediately teleport back to the time when... fill in the blank. His career has spanned my lifetime, and his home office celebrates so many of his accomplishments in one photo.

Sylvester Stallone is selling his 21,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Hills for $85 million! ✨ Take a tour and see photos inside the icon's home, which features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. https://t.co/AtfNOcUSgF — Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) August 19, 2021

There on the mantle, you can see his collection of Oscars starting with Rocky, released in 1976, that was the highest-grossing movie of that year, earning more than $117 million at the box office. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won three, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing and made its writer and lead actor, Sylvester Stallone, a star. Of course, the crown jewel of the room is the iconic Rocky Balboa larger than life statue, gloved hands raised in victory.

Actor Sylvester Stallone has listed his massive Beverly Park estate in Los Angeles for $110 million.https://t.co/uxUSVCGtFGpic.twitter.com/crycSRZulr — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) January 30, 2021

As you walk into the room you see veteran Green Beret John Rambo's mailbox. It catapults you back to 1982 when Rambo was forced by a cruel sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-man war against his pursuers. Along with his action figures and Rambo busts nestled on the shelves, you can spy a tiny cross-bow held by a tiny Rambo arm.

If you can imagine your meeting with Mr. Stallone in his office... and from all four sides you can see the American treasure. You can see the George Rodrigue portrait, 'Sylvester Stallone with the Blue Dog,' staring down at you on the right. The belts he battled Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago til near death to win are front and center. Then you turn to your left and there's the man himself. No pressure. Is that man riding a horse on his desk from Rambo: Last Blood?

We truly need a panoramic to see if we're missing his sheriff's badge from Copland or that wild helmet from Judge Dredd. I'd squeal to see anything from Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. If they told me a matchstick laying on the desk was from Cobra, I'd believe it. I'm actually shopping for some shades like the ones he donned in Nighthawks. I'm not gonna lie, I'd try to smuggle that sparkly outfit from Rhinestone home with me.

Feast your eyes, and take a tour through his office and time travel through his career back to your youth and wind up right back in the present day. You can, because the man hasn't stopped delivering. You can even travel into the future and find him making a little indie called Expendables 4. Please let me know what I missed in that majestic office. I told you, I'm shopping for new glasses.