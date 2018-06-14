The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is investigating a sex crime case against actor Sylvester Stallone, it was announced by spokesman Greg Risling. While no specifics were given about the case, or the accuser, the alleged incident took place in the 1990s, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez. The case was first reported to the Santa Monica Police Department in November 2017, who handed the case over to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. High-profile entertainment lawyer Marty Singer, who represents Stallone, said his client denies all allegations against him in a statement, while also admonishing the DA's office and the police department for making the announcement in the first place.

"My client categorically denies the allegations. It's outrageous that the DA's office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there's something there. It's not appropriate to try to ruin someone by doing this."

While the unidentified woman who made the complaint was not identified, Singer added that this woman had a consensual relationship with Stallone in the 1980s, although no further details were given. The case is being reviewed by a Los Angeles County task force that investigates crimes of sexual misconduct that take place within the entertainment industry. We reported in November that the LAPD was forming this task force in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal and the allegations against numerous high-profile players in the entertainment industry.

This won't be the first time that Stallone has had allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him. We reported in November, shortly after the LAPD task force was announced, that Stallone was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl at a Las Vegas hotel in July 1986, when the star was filming the arm wrestling movie Over the Top. A 1986 Las Vegas police report was uncovered that revealed the unnamed girl was intimidated into having sex with Stallone's bodyguard Mike De Luca, and performing oral sex on Stallone himself. The girl stated that Stallone would "beat her head in" if she told anyone about the incident.

After the allegations surfaced, Brigitte Nielsen, who was married to Stallone between 1985 and 1987, came to his defense, despite having no contact with her ex for 20 years. She revealed they were still newlyweds at the time and she would watch her husband film all day, and then have dinner before returning to their hotel room, claiming no one else was in their room during the duration of the filming. As for these new allegations, it isn't clear if Stallone and his accuser's supposed consensual relations happened during the two-year period where the actor was married to Nielsen.

Stallone recently wrapped on Creed 2, and there were, ironically, reports that Nielsen herself would be reprising her role as Ludmilla from Rocky IV, the wife of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Stallone will next be seen on the big screen in Escape Plan 2: Hades, and he's also developing Expendables 4 and a new Rambo movie as well.