Amazon has released a new trailer for Sylvie's Love. The period-set romance stars Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Creed) in the leading role, with filmmaker Eugene Ashe behind the camera. In the movie, which takes place in New York City in 1957, "the jazz is smooth and the air sultry," per the studio. As we can see from the trailer, that appears to be a fair representation of the love story at hand.

The trailer starts with Tessa Thompson discussing a new boy who has just started working at her father's record store. Or rather, she is refusing to talk about him as a friend pester's her for information. Sylvie and this man bond over their shared love of culture, particularly music and TV. Romance naturally follows. Unfortunately, circumstances dictate that they must part ways. But life has a way of bringing them back together again down the line.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Eva Longoria round out the cast. The movie was written and directed by Eugene Ashe. It was produced by Nnamdi Asomugha, Gabrielle Glore, Jonathan T. Baker, Eugene Ashe and Matthew Thurm, with Tessa Thompson, Bobbi Sue Luther, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Rachamkin, Sidra Smith and Emmet Dennis on board as executive producers. Amazon Prime scooped up the rights to this movie coming out of Sundance, and it's said they paid in the high seven-figure range for it. With a Christmas release forthcoming, it seems they may view this as an Oscar contender.

Sylvie's Love centers on Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist who spends late nights playing behind a less-talented bandleader as a member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) dreams of becoming a TV star and spends her summer days helping her father at his record store as she waits for her fiance to return from the war. Robert takes a part-time job at the record store as well and the two spark up a friendship that ignites a deep passion in each of them. As the summer comes to a close, life takes them in different directions and their relationship comes to a close. Years pass by and Sylvie's career in TV blossoms. Meanwhile, Robert must contend with Motown, which is dampening the popularity of Jazz. Sylvie and Robert cross paths again by chance, only to discover that their lives have changed but their feelings for one another haven't.

Tessa Thompson is currently gearing up to reprise her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to begin production in January. At present, Sylvie's Love holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With very little coming to theaters this holiday season, it may prove to be a wise investment, even if they won't be able to capitalize at the box office. Sylvie's Love arrives on December 25. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel.