Well Go USA has revealed the first trailer for Synchronic. The new sci-fi/thriller is the latest from filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, V/H/S). This time, they've teamed up with Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War, Altered Carbon) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, The Fall), who lead the cast. As this footage reveals, it seems Benson and Moorhead have crafted a trippy ride, time-bending ride.

The trailer opens with some atmospheric shots before we catch up with a pair of paramedics who arrive on a scene unlike anything they've witnessed before. It is difficult to fully get a grip on what is happening in the footage as presented but Anthony Mackie's character has a serious medical condition. He then proceeds to conduct a series of experiments utilizing a mysterious drug that comes with some unexpectedly unique side effects. Based on what we're seeing here, this looks to be a truly wild, off the beaten path bit of sci-fi storytelling.

Synchronic centers on a pair of New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan). One night, they are called to a series of strange and gruesome accidents, which is pinned on a mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis's oldest daughter disappears suddenly, Steve discovers a terrifying truth about the alleged psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality, and the flow of time itself.

Katie Aselton (The League, The Gift) and Ally Ioannides (Parenthood, Into the Badlands) also star. Justin Benson penned the screenplay. Interestingly, Benson and Moorhead recently shared a statement on Instagram regarding the release. While movie theaters have begun reopening in the U.S., with chains taking extra precautions, there are still health and safety concerns. The duo's latest will be playing in theaters and at drive-ins but they discouraged their fans from going to a traditional theater.

"Due to distribution arrangements that are out of our control, the release of 'Synchronic' into drive-ins and indoor theaters has been confirmed for October 23rd. But we want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn't go to an indoor movie theater, so we can't encourage you to. To us, this isn't only about feeling safe in a theater, this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard."

Rustic Films, which Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are a part of, has a first-look deal with Well Go USA, which adds another layer. That aside, the fact that the directors of a movie are making a statement like this ahead of its release speaks volumes about the times we are living in. For what it may be worth, critics have been kind to it so far as the movie currently holds an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Synchronic is set to arrive in theaters and at drive-ins on October 23 from Well Go USA. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.