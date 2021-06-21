If you're in the mood to order a plethora of food from the Taco Bell menu without the dietary consequences, you might enjoy gathering some friends for a few rounds of the Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game. Recently released by Ravensburger, the new game comes packaged in a Taco Bell party-pack style box with an easy carrying handle. It is described as a fast, easy-to-learn card game that's ideal for large groups.

In the game, players "make Taco Bell runs to gather crunchy tacos, bean burritos, Freezes, and other menu items to feed their Crew: Supreme Superfans, Happier Hour Heroes, Drive Thru Divas, and more. Players who satisfy their Crews' specific cravings earn crave chips, chip-shaped tokens worth a surprise number of extra points at the end of the game. Sauce cards give players special abilities."

A listing for the game adds: "Each member of a player's crew comes with specific cravings that need to be sated and doing so earns crave chips - tokens that look like tortilla chips and that have a surprise amount of points to reveal at the end of the game. Players can also use sauce cards to help snag food items and win."

"We were delighted to work with Taco Bell on this game," says Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Manager for Family Games at Ravensburger. "Our team enjoyed capturing the essence of Taco Bell's fun, witty, and colorful brand in a game with the same qualities."

Taco Bell has come under fire due to the decision by the company to alter the menu last year. While many fan favorite items were removed from the menu despite backlash, the familiar party-pack with the bulk tacos remains available. That would mean that the new Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game from Ravensburger is not exactly outdated. Even so, there were many who were saddened to see items like the Mexican pizza leaving the establishment after having a presence on the menu for such a long time.

"We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too. One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet," the company said in a statement at the time.

Even if playing a game with a Taco Bell theme isn't for everyone, the company Ravensburger offers a variety of other games, puzzles, and other fun products for both children and adults. Some of their other products include the WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game, Pictopia: Harry Potter Edition, Disney's Hocus Pocus: The Game, The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game, Back to the Future: Dice Through Time, and Disney Jungle Cruise Adventure Game.

The Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game is currently available at Target and will be available via Amazon and at friendly local game stores on Aug. 1, 2021. It supports 2-6 players age 8+ and has an MSRP of $16.99. This news comes to us from Ravensburger.