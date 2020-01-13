Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is open to directing a Star Wars movie. Though, he doesn't know if that's in the cards and is perfectly happy with his place in a galaxy far, far away currently. Waititi directed The Mandalorian season 1 finale, also voicing the droid IG-11, who went on to become a very important part of the central story. For Waititi, that's enough. At least for now.

Taika Waititi's most recent movie, Jojo Rabbit, received a total of six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Waititi was interviewed to honor the occasion and, at one point, was asked if he'll be directing a Star Wars movie in the future following his work on The Mandalorian. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh, I don't know anything about that, but 'Mandalorian' was my chance to work with some stormtroopers... Yes. Obviously I would, but I'm going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season."

Lucasfilm tapping Taika Waititi to direct a possible Star Wars movie would make a lot of sense on paper. Thor: Ragnarok was a huge hit and Jojo Rabbit is shaping up to be a nice success in its own right. Plus, The Mandalorian was very well received and Waititi's work on the show was no small part of that. However, Waititi is quite busy these days. He's currently filming Next Goal Wins and will roll right into production on Thor: Love and Thunder later this year. So it would be early 2022 before he could conceivably begin working on an adventure in a galaxy far, far away. If that. Let's not forget he's still attached to direct the live-action Akira adaptation as well, whenever that ends up happening.

Right now, the future of Star Wars on the big screen is a bit uncertain. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the duo behind HBO's Game of Thrones, had been tapped to helm a trilogy for Lucasfilm, which was rumored to be set in the Old Republic. Benioff and Weiss left the project last year over creative differences. Rumors have since cropped up that Lucasfilm is looking to take Star Wars to the High Republic era, which takes place roughly 400 years before the events of the Skywalker saga. Beyond that, we also know that Marvel head Kevin Feige will be producing a Star Wars movie, but details on that remain scarce.

Meanwhile, shows like The Mandalorian will help fill the void on Disney+. Season 2 is currently in production and other shows, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGreggor and the Rogue One prequel centered on Cassian Andor, are also in the works. Disney and Lucasfilm do have a Star Wars movie dated for December 2022, but no specific title has been announced. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.