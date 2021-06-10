Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is a busy, busy man. We know for sure that one of the projects he has to tackle on his massive to-do pile is a new, mysterious Star Wars movie. But will that be the next movie he makes? That has yet to be determined, but Waititi sure seems to hope it will be.

Recently, the filmmaker wrapped up production on Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to arrive in theaters in time for the summer movie season next year. During an interview after filming wrapped, Taika Waititi was asked if his mysterious movie set in a galaxy far, far away would be his next. He made it clear that he doesn't know, as he has a lot of things on his plate. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't know if that's going to be Star Wars. I hope it'll be that but there's a whole lot of other little things that I've got my sticky little fingers attached to so we'll see."

To his point, Taika Waititi does indeed have his fingers in a lot of different pots. What We Do In the Shadows, the FX series based on his acclaimed movie of the same name, is entering its third season. He's also producing and starring in the show Our Flag Means Death. Plus, he's attached to an animated Flash Gordon movie, as well as a TV adaptation of Time Bandits. Not to mention his soccer movie Next Goal Wins, which is slated to arrive later this year. And his starring role in Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds, which hits theaters in August. Let us not forget his role in The Suicide Squad either, which also arrives in August. A busy man indeed.

As for his Star Wars movie, very little has been revealed up to this point. It was originally announced by Lucasfilm on May 4, aka Star Wars Day, last year. Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho) is co-writing the screenplay. Taika Waititi did reveal that they have started writing the movie, but little to nothing has been revealed by way of specifics. What we know for sure is that Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins, will be the next Star Wars movie to go before cameras. It is currently scheduled for December 2023.

Disney and Lucasfilm have two future dates set aside for yet-to-be-named entries in the franchise, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027. So, at best, Taika Waititi's Star Wars entry would arrive on that 2025 date. It seems quite likely that he would be able to squeeze in another project between now and then. Waititi has already played in this sandbox, having directed The Mandalorian season 1 finale, in addition to voicing the droid IG-11. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via the Sydney Morning Herald.