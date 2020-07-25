Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen has joined forces with the controversial rappers known as the Insane Clown Posse to take on a common enemy, and despite how crazy 2020 has already been so far, the collaboration still seems a bit bizarre. After busting hundreds of alleged sexual predators shows like To Catch a Predator and Hansen vs. Predator, Hansen now hosts his own YouTube web show which sees him speaking with various special guests. This month, Hansen chatted with ICP's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, and the conversation even ended with Hansen claiming that he was "proud to be a Juggalo."

It might seem that Chris Hansen and a pair of face-painted rappers wouldn't have much in common, but both sides are in complete agreement that accused predator Dahvie Vanity needs to go down. Known for forming the electronic music group Blood on the Dance Floor, Vanity -- real name Jesus David Torres -- has become the subject of sexual assault and rape allegations made against him by over twenty women. Many of the victims were underage at the time of the alleged attacks, and even some of Vanity's former bandmates have corroborated the accusations by describing the musician as a sexual predator. Earlier this year, Hansen announced that he was launching his own investigation into Vanity and it has also been reported that the FBI are investigating the claims.

During the interview, Hansen tells Insane Clown Posse that he reached out to them based on the way they recently publicly outed Vanity as "Juggalo Enemy No. 1," asking why they decided to speak out about the situation. In response, Violent J says that they were in fact inspired to go after the Blood on the Dance Floor frontman after Hansen brought the allegations to light on his web show. Both members of ICP go on to praise Hansen for his work, with Violent J naming To Catch a Predator as "my all-time favorite show." The rappers also tell Hansen how they literally made a song called "To Catch a Predator," also noting how they've been speaking out against these kinds of criminals in their song lyrics for years.

Concerning Dahvie Vanity, the "Chicken Huntin'" rappers say this case particularly disturbed them as it hit a little too close to home. "This guy does the same thing for a living we do," Violent J explains in the interview, noting how Vanity has a similar "gimmick" to them in that he has an unusual look and "acts crazy on stage."

"We couldn't just sit there and not say nothing," Shaggy 2 Dope adds, echoing Violent J's notion that the group carried a certain responsibility to get involved. "He's doing what we're doing, but taking advantage of the situation and getting with these little girls... It makes you think, did he get into this career so he could tour and molest? Is that why he got into it?"

For over an hour, Hansen and ICP discuss the Vanity case and how the rap group makes the effort to ensure there is no chicanery on their own tour bus. This includes Hansen commending the pair for how respectful they have been to women behind the scenes in comparison, reading a statement sent in to the show by Fallon Vendetta -- Vanity's ex-girlfriend and a former member of Blood on the Dance Floor. Previously, Vendetta had also gone on tour with ICP. "I was on their tour bus. They were absolute gentlemen. Could not have been more pleasant and could not have created a more comfortable atmosphere for a young woman to be on the bus," Vendetta said of her time with ICP.

Also featured in the interview is Mal Levy, an alleged victim of Vanity who says she was targeted and sexually assaulted by the singer. She speaks about her experience with Vanity, going on to speak with Hansen and ICP about the best way to move forward legally to take Vanity down. "I really hope that this interview situation, and the social media post inspires more people with large platforms like yourselves to come forward and say something," Levy says. She goes on to encourage anyone else who has been assaulted by Vanity to come forward and tell their stories.

"History will tell you, when Chris Hansen's on your ass, you're done," Violent J says in the closing minutes of the interview, ending the conversation on a hopeful note. He again notes his respect for Hansen by telling him how much of an honor it is to work with him. Violent J even tells Hansen how ICP had actually written a song lyric stating, "Chris Hansen is a Juggalo, but he don't know it." In response, Hansen chuckles and utters the phrase: "I'm honored to be a Juggalo, I really am."

Earlier this month, Violent J of ICP took to the group's official Facebook account to post some harsh words for Vanity. "Juggalos! Keep your terminator style eyeballs open for Juggalo Enemy Number 1!" the statement begins, followed by some colorful language used to describe the singer. The statement also encouraged Juggalos to "pick up a heavy object" and beat down Vanity if they saw him in public, but Violent J now says to call off the vigilante justice to avoid any legal trouble. "I don't want any Juggalos getting arrested and going to jail," the rapper notes, adding that he still condones "snatching his wig and running."

For his part, Vanity has denied the allegations against him and has not been charged with a crime at this time. That could change in the future, pending the outcome of the investigations into his behavior. In the meantime, let's not expect Hansen to give up his pursuit of justice for the alleged victims anytime soon. You can watch the Have a Seat with Chris Hansen interview with the Insane Clown Posse below, courtesy of Chris Hansen on YouTube.