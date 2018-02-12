Two-time Academy Award Nominee, Grammy Award, Tony Award and Golden Globe Winner Bette Midler, who is fresh off the back of her wildly successful Tony Award winning turn as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's, Hello, Dolly!, will join Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Winner/Nominee Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Mosaic) to star in the film version of Charles Busch's Tony Nominated Broadway hit, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, to be directed by Andy Fickman (Parental Guidance, Game Plan). IMR will commence foreign sales at the EFM in Berlin.

The Tale of the Allergist's Wife is the newest entry in the grand tradition of odd couple comedies. Midler will play Marjorie Taub, an upper-middle-class, Upper-West-Sider in the midst of a volcanic later-life crisis. Her loving husband, acclaimed allergist to the homeless, Dr. Ira Taub, tries in vain to help. But everything changes with the arrival in New York of Marjorie's fascinating and mysterious childhood friend, Lee (Stone). Lee has led the glamorous, globe-trotting life that Marjorie dreamed of. As Lee becomes the Taubs' permanent houseguest, Marjorie's depression magically lifts. But Lee has a secret agenda that leads to a wild and unexpected turn.

The multi-hyphenate Midler has twice been nominated for Academy Awards for her performances in For the Boys and The Rose and most recently took home the best actress in a musical at this year's Tony Awards for Hello, Dolly! Other accolades include Golden Globes for her Performance in Gypsy, For the Boys and The Rose; Primetime Emmy Awards; and multiple Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best New Artist. Midler will be reuniting with director Andy Fickman for the first time since starring in Parental Guidance in 2012.

Stone won a Golden Globe for her lauded performance in Martin Scorsese's Casino, which also earned her an Academy Award nomination. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in The Practice and recently appeared in the Academy Award nominated comedy, The Disaster Artist. She can currently be seen on the new HBO TV series Mosaic, and her film What About Love is currently in post-production, where she stars alongside Andy Garcia, Iain Glen and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. The actress is also in pre-production on the crime-thriller Sunny, where she will play the title character. Sharon Stone had also teased back in 2016 that she had a small role in an upcoming Marvel movie, but that hast never been confirmed. It's possible her role could be in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4.

Robert Cort (Runaway Bride, Mr. Holland's Opus) and Daryl Roth (Broadway's Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Kinky Boots) will produce, with Jeffrey Melnick as executive producer. Midler is represented by CAA, David Steinberg Entertainment and Larry Shire. Stone is also repped by CAA and Paul Nelson at Mosaic. Fickman is represented by WME and Daniel Rappaport at Management 360. IMR will introduce the film to buyers in Berlin, while CAA will represent the U.S. and Canadian rights.