After more than 20 years, Tales From the Hood 2 is finally happening. The horror anthology genre has come and gone over the years, but it's delivered its fair share of cult classics in the decades that the sub-genre has been around. One such cult classic is 1995's Tales From the Hood. Now, director Rusty Cundieff has revealed that a sequel is in the works. Though, he may have jumped the gun a bit.

The director took to Twitter recently to make the reveal that Tales From the Hood 2 is currently in development. In a tweet, that has since been deleted, indicating that he spilled the beans on the sequel a bit too early, the director revealed an image from his location scouting with the caption, "In New Orleans location scouting for Tales From The Hood 2 This is part of Anne Rice's old Home and where she held her LeStat parties." After that tweet was deleted, he later shared an image from the original image, with a less definitive caption, but one that still makes it clear the sequel is happening.

"Can't scream it but...yeah..."

The original Tales From the Hood follows a creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III), who attempts to scare a teenage drug dealer named Stack (Joe Torry) and his friends straight by telling them four horrifying stories. One is about a guilt-riddled cop (Anthony Griffith) who goes crazy after ignoring his corrupt partner (Michael Massee). He also tells of a meek schoolboy (Brandon Hammond) with terrifying supernatural powers. Although the young thugs want to take their drugs and escape Mr. Simms, he still has two more tales to tell.

With the success of director Jordan Peele's "social thriller" Get Out in 2017, now seems like the perfect time for a movie like Tales From the Hood 2. The movie seems like the perfect opportunity to tackle some social issues via a genre movie. And, given how successful many well-made genre movies have been doing at the box office lately, this seems like something well worth taking a gamble on, bet it as a studio theatrical release or via a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon. Either way, it looks like this is happening.

Tales From the Hood was released in 1995 and grossed just shy of $12 million at the box office with a reported budget of $6 million. Though, over the years it's managed to find an audience much more sizable than its initial theatrical release would indicate. While it's clear no formal announcement can be made just yet, Bloody Disgusting, was able to catch wind of Rusty Cundieff's tweet before it was deleted. Will producer Spike Lee (She's Gotta Have It) or co-writer Darin Scott ([Dark House}) return for the sequel? We'll have to wait and see how that shakes out.